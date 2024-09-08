St. Thomas woman tries to fly off island to avoid rental car charge

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas woman who allegedly tried to fly off island to avoid a rental car charge has been arrested.

Emoni Symone Goldman, 30, was arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on August 29, 2024, when the Economic Crime Unit began an investigation into a fraud complaint against Goldman, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Emoni Symone Goldman, 30, of St. Thomas.

“The complainant reported that Emoni Symone Goldman rented a vehicle from their establishment and failed to pay the outstanding balance owed upon return of the vehicle,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

During that time, Goldman was in possession of the rental vehicle for seven days and was contacted on multiple occasions by the manager, who advised her to return the rental or pay the balance, which she did neither, according to Chichester.

On the eighth day, an individual dropped off the rental and evaded contact with the owner and or anyone from the establishment, police said.

“Investigation revealed that Goldman was present at the Cyril E. King International Airport

and was apprehended by the Economic Crime Unit detectives,” Chichester said.

Goldman was transported to Barbel Plaza South where she waived her rights to an attorney and provided a statement, according to police.

“She admitted to not paying the outstanding balance due to not having the monies to pay for it,” Chichester said.

Goldman was then taken to the Richard N. Callwood Command where she was officially charged with a crime.

Bail for Goldman was set at $20,000.00. Unable to post bail, she was jailed.

Goldman is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.