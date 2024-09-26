Virgin Islands government issues nearly $15 million in tax refunds

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands government says it “has followed through on its promise to provide tax refunds to thousands of Virgin Islanders awaiting relief.”

Refund checks are being issued today to 5,044 Virgin Islands taxpayers totaling $14,706,351.17.

Governor Albert Bryan and Lieutenant Governor Tregenza Roach said they “are delighted to be able to follow through on a commitment to pay Virgin Islands taxpayers who are due refunds what they are owed.”

This payout reflects tax returns that were filed with the Bureau of Internal Revenue by March 1, 2023.

“The Bryan-Roach Administration is working to make life better for Virgin Islanders,” Bryan said. “We know that the financial burdens being faced by far too many of us require a concerted effort on the

government’s behalf. Issuance of these tax refund checks is a vital step in easing the strain. There is more work to be done and I vow to ensure that every Virgin Islander who is owed a tax refund receives one.”

On September 9, the Government of the Virgin Islands announced it would pay out an additional $27 million in income tax refunds over the next 30 days.

Today’s check distribution follows earlier distributions of $5.1 million to 1,260 taxpayers in July and another $5.1 million to 1,745 taxpayers in August.