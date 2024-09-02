What to buy (and skip) this Labor Day

Labor Day is here, giving us time to enjoy one final beach day, host a barbecue, and, of course, shop the dozens of sales retailers are offering around the holiday. Consumers plan to spend an average of $354 during Labor Day 2024, according to a recent survey by RetailMeNot, focusing on categories like food and beverages, clothing and shoes, home appliances, furniture and electronics.

I’ve been reporting about deals at NBC Select for five years, so I know that not every sale is necessarily a good one. To help you determine what to buy and what to skip this Labor Day, I spoke to shopping experts, who also shared tips for saving the most money at checkout.

What are the best sales to shop on Labor Day?

Because Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, retailers deeply discount warm weather merchandise around the holiday weekend to make room for fall and winter inventory, says Bella Gerard, a shopping and trend advisor at Rakuten. “Shopping off-season and snagging items for next summer is the best way to save,” she says. You’ll find deals on grills up to 50% off, outdoor furniture, lights, rugs and umbrellas, says Mackenzie Shand, a shopping expert at RetailMeNot. Also keep an eye on gear like coolers and kayaks, plus fishing, camping, hiking and boating equipment. You’ll find lots of yard tools, gardening tools and plants on sale at home improvement stores, too, says Vipin Porwal, CEO and consumer savings expert at Smarty.

One of the categories experts recommend watching for the strongest Labor Day sales is summer clothing and shoes. In fact, 43% of consumers plan to shop for these items, up from 29% in 2023, according to a RetailMeNot survey. Think shorts, bathing suits, sun dresses, linen sets and warm-weather activewear, especially from department stores, says Gerard.

Similar to other holiday weekends, retailers slash prices on big-ticket items like home and kitchen appliances, furniture and mattresses around Labor Day, says Porwal. Pay especially close attention to deals on washing machines, dryers and dishwashers, which are often sold for up to 40% off, says Shand. Manufacturers typically release new models of these major appliances in September and October, so retailers use Labor Day sales as an opportunity to get rid of older versions. You may also see pair promotions, which allow you to save more when you buy a matching washer and dryer, for example, she says.

As for mattresses, look for deals that include free pillows, bed frames and mattress toppers with your purchase, says Shand. “You’ll even find some king-for-a-queen specials, which are a great way to stretch your mattress budget,” she says.

Finally, if you can’t wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to buy a new computer monitor, laptop or tablet, shopping for these devices during Labor Day sales, which often overlap with back-to-school sales, is your best bet, says Shand.

What sales should you skip on Labor Day?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may feel far away since they happen toward the end of November, but they’re closer than they seem. Some retailers start their early Black Friday sales in mid-October, so until then, it’s best to hold off on buying tech like headphones, TVs and speakers, as well as toys and video games, says Porwal. “Prices on these items will surely be lower during the Black Friday buying period than any other time this year,” he says. Prime members will also have a chance to shop deeply discounted tech during Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon’s second Prime Day-level sale, which is happening this October.

It’s also worth waiting to shop fall apparel and shoes, says Gerard. These items are sold for their highest prices through early autumn, and retailers usually don’t introduce their holiday collections until further into the season. If you wait a few months, you’ll be able to browse more options and get better discounts on cold weather styles like knits, jeans, denim and boots, she says. Fall apparel and shoes is typically around 30% off during Black Friday and as much as 80% off in December and January, says Shand.

When do Labor Day sales end?

Labor Day sales typically end once the holiday is over or the day after, says Shand.

Are there better deals in stores or online during Labor Day?

Generally, similar deals are available online and in stores during Labor Day, experts told me. However, there’s typically a wider variety of discounts to browse online, and comparing prices across retailers tends to be easier when shopping on your phone, computer or tablet, says Gerard. Shopping online also allows you to save money via cash back apps, and stack limited-time promo codes on top of discounts, says Shand.

On the other hand, if you prefer in-store shopping, you’ll find the best deals at big box retailers like Target, Walmart and Macy’s, as well as home improvement retailers like Home Depot and Lowe’s, says Porwal. But as we get further into the holiday weekend, in-store stock might be limited, especially since shoppers are often vying for similar deals, says Gerard. Because of this, Shand recommends visiting a retailer’s website and to see if a specific product is available at your local store before you leave home. Buying online and picking up in-store is also always an option.

