$100,000 Virgin Islands lottery winner accused of cashing checks stolen from St. Thomas beach bar

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. John man has been arrested on allegations that he cashed checks stolen from a St. Thomas beach bar.

Ronald John Mosholder, 41, of Cruz Bay, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, obtaining money by false pretense and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on October 12, 2024, when detectives with the Economic Crime Unit investigating a complaint filed by St. Thomas Restaurant Group, which manages the Sapphire Beach Bar, according to the VIPD.

“The investigation revealed that on October 9, 2024, Ronald John Mosholder burglarized the Sapphire Beach Bar and removed four checks ($9,500.00, $2,200.00, $917.56, and $1,500.00) pay out to the order of vendors and an employee,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

VIPD mug shot of Ronald John Mosholder, 41, of Cruz Bay in St. John.

Further investigation revealed that on October 10, 2024, Mosholder cashed the $9,500.00 check at Merchants Commercial Bank and mobile deposited the remaining three checks ($1,500.00, $917. 56, and $2,200.00) into his First Bank account on October 10-11, 2024, according to Chichester.

On October 17, 2024, Mosholder was apprehended by the Economic Crime Unit at the Cyril E. King Airport, attempting to leave St. Thomas, she said.

He was transported to the Richard Callwood Command for booking and processing.

Bail for Mosholder was set at $25,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

Mosholder is scheduled for an advice of rights hearing in Superior Court.

In July of 2021, Mosholder was one of the first two winners of the $100,000 Vax-to-Win lottery, according to Governor Albert Bryan Jr.

The other $100,000 winner in July 2021 was a resident of St. Croix.