Accused burglar ‘Fast Eddie’ not fast enough to blur surveillance video of porch masturbation

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man was arrested over the weekend for a September incident where he allegedly performed a solo sex act on a woman’s porch.

Edward “Fast Eddie” James, 58. of Fisher Street, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree burglary, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 9:41 p.m. on September 13, 2024, when 911 got a report of a man committing an “indecent act” on a woman’s front port in Christiansted Town, according to the VIPD.

Days later, police recorded a formal interview, during which the victim said that she was at home on the night in question, sitting on her living room couch, court records show.

“She received a notification on her cell phone from her front door camera, and saw from the preview that it appeared to be a man standing on her enclosed porch,” according to court documents.

She told police she used her phone’s camera app for a clearer view and saw the man peering through her front door’s peephole. She watched as he stepped back, climbed onto her utility storage, and exposed himself. He then turned toward the camera and began masturbating.

The woman said she was frozen in shock, and at first did not think of calling the authorities. However, when she called a family member and was advised to call the police, she did so. She also alerted a neighbor, warning them about the contents of the security camera footage before showing the video. The neighbor had reportedly endured a similar incident in the past, and identified the perpetrator as “Fast Eddie.”

Upon seeing the video, the neighbor confirmed that the man at the woman’s porch was indeed the same “Fast Eddie.” When filing her police report, the woman pointed out “Fast Eddie” to the responding officer as he walked down the street next to the house. However, when confronted by the police officer, the man denied the accusations. The woman told police that since the incident, she has become fearful of being home alone or walking through the area.

Another officer, while reviewing the surveillance footage, identified “Fast Eddie” as Edward James based on previous experience with him, and noted that the events captured on camera matched the description provided by the woman.

Further confirmation of James’s identity was made when the complainant selected his photo from an array of six individuals with similar facial features.

The suspect was tracked down on October 4 on Fisher Street in Christiansted, arrested and charged with second-degree burglary. He was remanded into custody to await his advice of rights hearing.

In court on Monday, Superior Court Magistrate Yolan Brow-Ross found probable cause to uphold the charge against James, and also upheld bail at the full $50,000 as initially set. Before he can be released from custody, Edwards must provide the court with a suitable third-party custodian as well as a valid address and working telephone number.