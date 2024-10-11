Bryan convenes first meeting of the Commission on Aging

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — In what was called “a significant step toward bolstering support and resources for the territory’s aging population,” Governor Albert Bryan convened the first meeting of the Virgin Islands Commission on Aging this week.

The commission, established under Bryan’s leadership, “aims to serve as a critical advocacy

organization for seniors, ensuring their needs and concerns are prioritized in policy and service delivery across the territory.”

At the Wednesday meeting, which was led by Government House special projects coordinator Clint Ferris, the group began the work of finalizing and approving its bylaws.

Governor Albert Bryan Jr. in the Commission on Aging meeting on Wednesday.

A key part of the agenda was the selection of interim leadership to guide the commission as it builds its framework for addressing the needs of the territory’s senior residents.

The group presented a motion, which was seconded and subsequently approved, to nominate Troy de Chabert Schuster, state director of AARP Virgin Islands, as interim chair of the commission.

Former Human Services Assistant Commissioner and Associate Pastor of the Zion Outreach and Evangelical Ministries Church, Michal Rhymer-Browne, was elected acting vice chair.

At the same time, the commission’s members also elected Senator at Large Angel Bolques as secretary.

This diverse leadership team brings extensive experience in senior advocacy, government services, and community outreach, ensuring that the commission will be well-positioned to meet the challenges ahead.

“The Commission on Aging is about lending our voices and advocacy to ensure that Virgin Islanders can age and transition into senior-hood right here at home. We will be working at dismantling the barriers and growing capacity as it pertains to growing older in the Virgin Islands,” said Clint Ferris.

“As AARP Virgin Islands State Director, I have seen the challenges facing our aging population, and I’m deeply thankful for the re-establishment of the Commission on Aging. My thanks go to Senator Myron Jackson, the 33rd Legislature, and Governor Bryan for their unwavering support,” said de Chabert-Schuster. “This Commission offers a chance to build strong partnerships that will create lasting solutions for our seniors, ensuring they can age with dignity, independence, and respect. I look forward to working with the commission to advocate for and empower older Virgin Islanders.”

Bryan, in his remarks, thanked Clint Ferris for his dedication and emphasized the growing importance

of the commission, particularly as the Virgin Islands’ population continues to age. “Our community is getting older, and with that comes the responsibility to provide more services, resources, and infrastructure to support our seniors,” he said. “The Commission on Aging will play a critical role in making recommendations on how to deliver these services and will help us advocate for the resources necessary to meet this growing demand.”

Bryan also tasked the commission with developing a comprehensive budget and outlining initiatives

that include digital literacy workshops and electronic device giveaways, which are essential to ensuring seniors remain connected and empowered in an increasingly digital world.

“This commission is more than just a policy group; it’s an advocacy body that will fight for the rights, dignity, and well-being of our elderly population. We have an opportunity to make the Virgin Islands a national leader in senior care, and today’s meeting is the first step toward that goal,” he added.

The creation of the Virgin Islands Commission on Aging aligns with the Bryan-Roach Administration’s broader mission to improve the quality of life for all Virgin Islanders, ensuring that no group, specially seniors, is left behind in the territory’s progress