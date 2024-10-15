Bryan jinxes Jets by flubbing coin toss duties in Monday Night Football game

EAST RUTHERFORD — Governor Albert Bryan took center stage yesterday, performing the ceremonial coin toss at the highly anticipated Monday Night Football game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Invited by the New York Jets organization, Governor Bryan’s participation underscores a pivotal marketing partnership between the franchise and the Government of the Virgin Islands, aimed at promoting the territory’s tourism product across the northeastern United States.

This strategic collaboration with the New York Jets is part of a broader effort to increase awareness of the Virgin Islands as a premier travel destination and drive demand for increased airlift to the territory. Through targeted branding and promotional campaigns, the partnership will showcase the islands’ vibrant culture, beautiful landscapes, and unmatched hospitality to a key market segment.

LOVER, NOT A FIGHTER: Governor Bryan allegedly played basketball with St. Croix’s Tim Duncan when he was younger.

“Our partnership with the Jets allows us to engage with travelers in the northeast corridor in innovative ways that will ultimately translate to more visitors and enhanced travel options to the Virgin Islands,” said Governor Bryan. “Tourism is the backbone of our economy, and partnerships like these are essential in expanding our reach and keeping the momentum of growth going.”

The collaboration with the New York Jets adds to a growing list of marketing initiatives with premier sports franchises, including the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Milwaukee Bucks. These partnerships reflect the administration’s commitment to innovative marketing approaches that align the territory with world-class brands and audiences.

In private life, Bryan is a lifelong backer of the Dallas Cowboys based in Texas.

COUP DE GRÂCE: Anti-vax poster child New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers never stood a chance last night with Governor Bryan – a devoted Dallas Cowboys fanatic – handling the ceremonial coin toss duties.