Federal law enforcement get peace officer status

KINGSHILL — V.I. Attorney General Gordon Rhea announced Tuesday that 37 federal law enforcement officers have been commissioned as V.I. peace officers, after receiving training on Virgin Islands history and cultural sensitivities from University of the Virgin Islands Professor Olasee Davis.

The Legislature enacted a law in 2012 that granted the V.I. Police Commissioner the authority to grant peace officer status to federal officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Drug Enforcement Administration; U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; U.S. Homeland Security Investigations; U.S. Marshals Service; and U.S. Coast Guard.

The newly commissioned peace officers consist of two from the Federal Bureau of Investigation; five from the Drug Enforcement Administration; 12 from Homeland Security Investigation;10 from Customs and Border Protection, and eight from the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Tuesday’s press release.

VIPD Assistant Police Commissioner Sidney Elskoe

“This commissioning marks an important step in strengthening the collaboration between federal and local law enforcement. It ensures that all officers are equipped to enforce the law while honoring the unique cultural sensitivities of the Virgin Islands. These officers will be instrumental in safeguarding the safety and security of our community,” Rhea said in the statement.

“Collaboration between federal and local law enforcement is essential in the fight against crime. By granting federal officers the authority to serve as Virgin Islands Peace Officers, we are enhancing our law enforcement capacity and improving our ability to address criminal activity across jurisdictions. This partnership underscores our commitment to safeguarding the people of the Virgin Islands,” U.S. Attorney Delia Smith added.

Professor Davis is an author, educator, cultural historian, and environmental activist with extensive expertise in Virgin Islands history and agriculture, according to the statement.

“His training was focused on enhancing the officers’ understanding of the Territory’s rich cultural heritage, historical background, and the distinctive customs and traditions of the local community. This knowledge equips law enforcement officers to build trust, foster positive relationships with the community, and engage in interactions with sensitivity and respect for the diverse and vibrant culture of the Virgin Islands. Prior to the presentation, opening remarks were delivered by Attorney General Rhea and VIPD Assistant Commissioner Sidney Elskoe,” according to the statement.

The 2012 law followed a controversial time for local and federal law enforcement, after a 2008 incident in which off-duty Alchohol, Tobacco and Fireams (ATF) agent William Clark admitted to shooting and killing a neighbor in Mahogany Run on St. Thomas during an altercation.

The ATF temporarily pulled agents out of the territory after V.I. Police charged Clark with murder, and the case was ultimately dismissed.

Local and federal leaders worked to repair the fractured relationship in the following years, and former Police Commissioner Delroy Richards Sr. said the 2012 legislation approving the commissions stemmed directly from the ATF case and ensuing chaos over the authority of federal agents.

It took five years for the government to implement the law and begin granting peace officer status to federal agents, and former Attorney General Claude Walker announced the first nine commissions in 2017.

Tuesday’s statement noted that a commissioned federal officer “is recognized and authorized to act as a Virgin Islands Peace Officer with the power to make arrests for violations of Virgin Islands laws,” and may use reasonable force and detain fleeing felons who pose a serious threat of death or physical harm to the officer or others.