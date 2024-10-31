Is candy corn made of bones, bugs? Here’s what to know about the Halloween treat.

LOS ANGELES — National Candy Corn Day was yesterday and there are plenty of ways to celebrate, whether it be by cracking open a fresh bag solo style or sharing a Halloween dessert adorned with the tri-colored kernels with friends.

While National Candy Corn Day is celebrated each October 30, the sweet treat doesn’t actually have Halloween origins. For years, candy corn was a cheap candy that all kids could enjoy, any time of the year.

Here are some fun facts about the sweet treat, which some people love − and some people love to hate.

According to data from Google Trends, candy corn was the most-searched candy in 34 states, including California, between September 3 and October 3 this year. M&Ms are second, topping the list in eight states, followed by KitKat and Hershey’s, No. 1 in three states, respectively.

What’s the ‘right’ way to eat candy corn?

There are many ways to enjoy a piece of candy corn and fans feel strongly about their chosen methods. According to National Confectioners Association Director of Public Affairs and Communications Carly Schildhaus, 57% of participants said they eat a whole piece at once; 28% said they start with the narrow, white end; and 15% said they start with the wider, orange bottom.

Gen Xers claim candy corn as their favorite

Of the generations, Gen X — adults born between 1965-1980 — is the most likely to eat candy corn during the Halloween season. 58% of Gen Xers told the National Confectioners Association in a 2020 survey that they’d choose candy corn other other Halloween treats.

As for the others, Boomers came in second (56%), followed by Gen Z (49%) and Millennials (46%).

What is candy corn made of?

Sugar, corn syrup, salt, sesame oil, honey, artificial flavor, food coloring, gelatin and confectioner’s glaze are the main ingredients in a single piece of candy corn. But looking beyond some of these households names may surprise some.

Gelatin is an animal-based product with high levels of protein, made up of animal bones, cartilage and skin. Manufacturers extract collagen, the fibrous protein that connects muscles, bones and skins, and then turn it into gelatin, which is without any flavor or color, according to MedicalNews Today.

And as for confectioner’s glaze, which is responsible for candy corn’s shiny finish, this product is derived from bug secretion. Confectioner’s glaze, also known as shellac, is made from lac-resin — a waxy, waterproof coating that the female lac bug produces for protection.

According to Treehugger, a sustainability publication, female lac bugs suck sap from tree bark as they lay more than 1,000 eggs over a five-week period. The sap undergoes a chemical transformation in the bug’s body so that when it is secreted, it hardens on contact with the air and creates a protective shell around the eggs. That hardened shell is what is harvested to make shellac.

While the idea of bug secretion in candy may come as a surprise, it’s actually quite common. Junior Mints, Whoppers, Milk Duds, Raisinets and Tootsie Rolls are just a few popular candies that contain confectioner’s glaze.

Is candy corn healthy?

Candy corn does not provide any nutritional value, but eating a few pieces as part of a well-balanced diet won’t hurt.

One serving of Jelly Belly’s Candy Corn (25 pieces) is 100 calories, meaning one “kernel” is four calories. This serving contains 20 grams of sugar.

Though the nutrition varies ever so slightly between brand to brand, the numbers are largely the same. One serving of Brach’s Classic Candy Corn (15 pieces) is 110 calories, making one piece about 7 calories. This serving contains 23 grams of sugar.

The American Heart Association advises that men should consume no more than 36 grams of added sugar per day and women should not consume more than 25 grams.

What is the most searched candy on Google?

Ahead of spooky celebrations, Google shared a list with USA TODAY of the most-searched candy in each state with data compiled from September 4 through October 4.

The title this year belongs to candy corn. It’s followed by M&Ms which ranked No. 1 in eight states.

Also on the list: Kit Kat (three states including Hawaii), Hershey’s (three states) and Reese’s (two states).

Is your favorite candy ranked as one of the best? Here is what the country had to say, according to Google:

When was candy corn invented?

Candy corn dates back more than 140 years.

According to the History Channel, George Renninger, an employee at Wunderle Candy Company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, invented candy corn in the 1880s. However, it wasn’t until 1898 when Goelitz Candy Company, now Jelly Belly, popularized the treat.

Initially, Goelitz sold the candy as “Chicken Feed,” because before World War I, most Americans didn’t associate corn with table food, according to the History Channel. For many of its early years, candy corn was a “penny candy,” a cheap treat that all kids could enjoy.

It wasn’t even until the 1950s that candy corn became associated with Halloween, as up until that time, Halloween and candy weren’t yet working hand in hand.

By GRETA CROSS/USA Today

Greta Cross is a national trending reporter at USA TODAY. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretalcross. Story idea? Email her at [email protected].

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is candy corn? What is made of? Here’s everything to know.