Local teams competing in the Battle of the High School Cheer Competition

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Education (VIDE) said it proudly stands behind our spirited high school cheer teams as they prepare to compete in the much-anticipated Battle of the High School Cheer Competition.

The regional event is set to take place tomorrow, November 1, 2024, at the BVI Multipurpose Sports Complex at 5:30 p.m. in Road Town, Tortola. This event will feature teams from across the region, including schools from St. Thomas, St. Croix, Tortola, and St. Kitts, showcasing their talent, dedication, and school pride.

Representing the Virgin Islands with heart and skill are the talented cheer teams from Charlotte Amalie High School, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, and Central High School. As they prepare to take the stage, VIDE extends its support and admiration for their commitment to excellence, teamwork, and school spirit. We know our teams will perform with energy and represent the Virgin Islands with pride.

We would also like to extend our deepest gratitude to the generous sponsors who have made this event possible: the Department of Sports, Parks, and Recreation, Heavy Materials, Baker Magras & Associates, All Around Auto Sales and Rental, and Octavia Consulting, LLC (St. John). Their support of our youth and this event helps strengthen community bonds and provides meaningful opportunities for our students.

The VIDE invites the public to join us in cheering on our incredible teams as they compete on behalf of their schools and the Virgin Islands. Let’s fill the stands and show our unwavering support for these outstanding athletes as they embody the spirit and pride of our community.

Best of luck, CAHS, IEKHS, and CHS – we’re cheering you on!