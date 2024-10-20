Sailor from St. Thomas builds on ‘Seabees’ 82-year legacy

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Kellar, a sailor from St. Thomas, is one of those sailors.

Eighty-two years ago, members of Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials. They are responsible for building military bases and airfields, supporting humanitarian efforts and conducting underwater construction projects. The Seabees’ motto is “We Build, We Fight.”

Kellar is an equipment operator currently serving with Naval Construction Group 2 at the headquarters for naval construction forces in Gulfport, Miss., which serves as a home base for the Atlantic Fleet Seabees.

Kellar, who graduated from the Virgin Islands Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy in 2014, joined the Navy seven years ago.

“I knew I always wanted to serve in the military in some capacity even with most of my classmates certain on attending college,” said Kellar. “By joining, it has allowed me to experience and view the world through a unique lens. Additionally, being a Seabee has allowed me to learn meaningful and useful skills, as well as gain experience in leadership and discipline.”

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in the Virgin Islands.

“At age 12, I had moved from Seward, Alaska, to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, over the summer,” said Kellar. “This was, to say the least, quite the culture shock. Growing up in both of these places, you had to learn to go without the luxuries we take advantage of in the rest of the United States. The lesson to improve your situation, even when times are difficult, is one I carry with me even today.”

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Kellar serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world, and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Kellar has had many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during his military service.

“I am most proud of my personal growth in leadership,” Kellar said.

Kellar can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Serving in the Navy has given me a sense of personal accomplishment through the last seven and half years,” said Kellar. “While previously serving at Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11, I had deployed numerous times and got to experience a myriad of different cultures.”

Kellar is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my father, Robert Kellar, for the life lessons he has taught me that I will take with me for the rest of my life,” added Kellar. “I also want to thank Steven Stevenson, my high school English teacher, who went above and beyond to make his classroom a great place to learn in.”

By RICK BURKE/U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach