School bus drivers on St. Croix stage job action a day after students ‘viciously’ beat colleague

CHRISTIANSTED — School buses across St. Croix stayed in park this week after drivers staged a job action in solidarity with a colleague who was assaulted by several students on Wednesday.

The Education Department issued a statement early Thursday morning announcing the absence of bus service, and asking parents and guardians to make arrangements to get their children to and from their respective campuses.

Video recordings of the inciting incident circulated through the Virgin Islands community on Wednesday afternoon. The department later stated in a press release that a bus driver “was viciously beaten in the back of his head and face, and the students shattered the glass on the bus door during the assault.” The driver was escorted to a police station and then to Luis Hospital to receive medical care.

The department has a contract with Abramson Enterprises to provide school bus services on St. Croix. Angela Erysthee, the company’s school bus manager, told The Daily News that other Abramson employees showed up at work as usual. When they noticed the bus drivers weren’t showing up for work, they alerted the Education Department.

Erysthee said the drivers indicated that they will be back at work on Monday.

“All they want is to get a surveillance camera installed in the buses so they can see what is happening. Those drivers are sitting there on that bus — they’re subjected to all kinds of abuse,” she said.

Sometimes students throw bottles of water or balls at them, Erysthee said.

“It’s a lot of different things that happen on that bus that the general public is not aware of,” she said.

Having a camera could deter “a lot of the violence that happens,” Erysthee added, noting the company took no pleasure in leaving students without bus service and stressed that it was the result of a job action by workers with union representation.

Three St. Croix Central High School students were arrested Wednesday in connection with the assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Two of the students are minors. Both were arrested, booked and released to their parents pending proceedings in juvenile court. The names of minors are not released by law.

A third student, 18-year-old Caleave Mascall, was unable to post bail set at $25,000. He was taken to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility and is due to appear before the court for an advice-of-rights hearing on Thursday morning.

The Virgin Islands Board of Education, meanwhile, in a strongly worded statement, said it is calling for the Education Department to take swift action in the wake of the incident — and others that have disrupted student learning.

“The Virgin Islands Board of Education is deeply troubled by the recent incidents of unacceptable behavior exhibited by students on school buses, culminating in an alarming assault on a bus driver. This event serves as a stark reminder of the challenges we face in ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff and demands immediate attention from the Department of Education,” according to a statement from the board. “Incidents of violence and disrespect not only jeopardize the safety of those directly involved but also create a hostile environment that hinders the learning process for all students. We cannot allow such behavior to become normalized or overlooked.”

According to the statement, there are broader issues at stake as far as the responsibilities of both students and parents.

“In recent weeks, our school community has witnessed a series of incidents where students have engaged in disruptive and violent behavior while on school transportation as well as on school campuses. The culmination of these actions was the unfortunate assault on a bus driver, an individual whose primary role is to ensure the safe transit of our children. This incident not only poses immediate concerns for the safety of our bus drivers but also reflects a broader issue of respect and accountability among our students,” the release stated. “As educators and community leaders, we are tasked with nurturing an environment where learning can flourish without the fear of violence or disruption. Parents must take responsibility for the child’s behavior, ensuring accountability both at home and in school. Active involvement from both sides fosters better development and a respectful learning environment. Students must take responsibility for their behavior in school, understanding that their actions impact both their learning and the school community. Personal accountability is key to their growth and success.”

The board noted that the incident can essentially be a learning moment.

“It is crucial that we take this moment to pause and reflect on our collective responsibility to instill values of respect, empathy, and cooperation in our students. We cannot allow such behavior to become normalized or dismissed as a minor issue,” the released stated, adding that in light of the events, the board “is calling for immediate and effective action from the Department of Education.”

“We believe that a multi-faceted approach is necessary to address the underlying issues contributing to this troubling behavior. The Virgin Islands Board of Education is committed to working alongside the Department of Education, local law enforcement, and community organizations to create a safe and nurturing environment for all students. We understand that these changes will take time and effort, but we believe they are essential for the well-being of our school community,” the release stated.

The board also apologized for the incident saying “We take this time to sincerely apologize to the bus driver and his family for the poor behavior and judgment of our students.”

“We are committed to addressing this issue and ensuring that such actions are not repeated. Also, we sincerely appreciate the continued support and collaboration of our community as we address these critical educational issues. It is only through collective effort and shared responsibility that we can foster a safer, more respectful, and positive environment for all students in the Virgin Islands. By working together, we ensure a brighter and more secure future for our children and the generations to come,” according to the statement.

The bus drivers’ protest on Thursday was the second job action in as many days to disrupt the operations of St. Croix public schools.

On Wednesday morning, 35 St. Croix Educational Complex teachers participated in a “sickout” — either calling in sick to work or indicating that they would be arriving late — over the sweltering classroom conditions. The protest prompted the Education Department to close the campus early, and the department implemented a modified schedule for Complex, Central and the Career and Technical Education Center beginning Thursday.

