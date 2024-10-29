St. Croix community ‘reeling’ after 4 suicide attempts, 3 successful, in 2 days

CHRISTIANSTED — After four suicide attempts — three of them successful — the Virgin Islands Department of Health has begun outreach efforts to support the affected families.

These incidents — which two place over a two-day period on the weekend — include the death of VIPD officer Janlee Cruz, have also prompted Government House and local agencies to address the community on their mental health response strategies.

The Virgin Islands Police Department issued three statements on Sunday detailing each incident, while Government House released a tribute to Officer Cruz, who served with the VIPD’s Executive Security Unit. Cruz was discovered unresponsive in his vehicle at Salt River Marina on Saturday afternoon with a gunshot wound, and his death is under investigation as a suspected suicide. Government House highlighted Cruz’s dedication, calling him a “dedicated protector” whose positive influence was deeply valued, and extended condolences to his family.

REST IN PEACE: Late former VIPD officer Janlee Cruz.

The VIPD will host a briefing today, where representatives from VIPD, the Department of Health (DOH), and additional government agencies will discuss current efforts and provide updates on measures being taken to address pressing community concerns. VIPD Director of Communications Glen Dratte clarified that due to a scheduling conflict with the Bryan administration’s regular Monday briefings, the event will not be held at Government House. Additionally, the briefing will not be open to the press. DOH Deputy Commissioner for Behavioral Health, Renan Steele, will provide suicide prevention guidance as part of the agenda.

The other two cases involved male residents of St. Croix. According to the VIPD, on Saturday afternoon, one man was found unresponsive on his apartment floor at St. Croix Condominiums by his son, who alerted authorities. Jason May, general manager of St. Croix Condominiums, later clarified that the incident took place at a residence located along the road leading back to St. Croix Condominiums.

Despite rapid response efforts, the man was declared dead at the scene. In another incident on Friday, police responded to a wellness check request at a residence in Sweet Lime Village, where they found a male resident deceased upon arrival.

All three deaths remain under active investigation, with autopsies pending to confirm the causes. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion told the Consortium on Sunday that DOH has been coordinating with VIPD Commissioner Mario Brooks and Virgin Islands Fire and EMS Director Antonio Stevens, confirming that the DOH’s Behavioral Health Unit has activated to provide support to those impacted. Ms. Encarnacion also announced plans to expedite a suicide prevention campaign to raise mental health awareness in the community. She reiterated DOH’s commitment to public outreach and support, saying, “We’re always putting information out.”

Government House released the following statement Saturday on the passing of Officer Cruz, a member of the Virgin Islands Police Department’s Executive Security Unit assigned to Government House in St. Croix:

Government House is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Mr. Janlee Cruz, a cherished team member at Government House in St. Croix. As a member of the Virgin Islands Police Department’s Executive Security Unit, Janlee was a dedicated protector and a valued colleague whose unwavering commitment and vibrant spirit brought a unique energy to our workplace.

“Janlee approached his duties with a noticeable enthusiasm, a bright smile, and a readiness to serve,” Government House spokesman Richard Motta said. “His dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of those he worked with was evident in everything he did, and his positive attitude was a constant source of encouragement for all of us. We all feel his loss.”