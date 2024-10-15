St. Croix man who led police on a high-speed chase now facing federal gun charge, too

CHRISTIANSTED — A man already awaiting trial in a previous case was arrested again six months ago and charged with illegal gun possession, authorities said.

Jahmar Akeem Frederick, 31, of St. Croix, was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. on May 11 after leading police on a brief vehicle chase, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in Virgin Islands Superior Court.

Frederick was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, first-degree reckless driving, and driving an unregistered vehicle without insurance.

VIPD mug shot of Jahmar Akeem Frederick, 31, on St. Croix.

When officers attempted to stop Frederick’s vehicle, which did not have a license plate, he sped away from the area of Frontline Bar, turned onto General Jean Romney Drive, and overtook several vehicles while passing the National Guard Army Base, according to police.

Officers attempted to block Frederick’s path, and he nearly caused a collision while speeding through the Estate La Reine neighborhood, and eventually lost control of the vehicle in Estate Strawberry, according to police.

The vehicle slid off the roadway, and Frederick pulled a ski mask over his face and took off running holding a white plastic bag and manila folder, according to police.

When officers apprehended him and removed the mask, “I immediately recognized him as Mr. Jahmar Frederick who was arrested in August of 2023,” according to the fact sheet.

Officers found a loaded Glock .40 caliber gun in a fanny pack Frederick was carrying, and was jailed with bail set at $50,000.

Frederick was arrested in August after police said he drove up to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility, also known as Golden Grove prison, with a woman and children in the car.

Frederick was caught trying to push a black trash bag under the prison perimeter fence, which contained cartons of cigarettes, alcohol, six cellphones, a pocketknife, speakers, glue, lighters, AirPods, tobacco, marijuana, and rolling paper, according to court records.

In that case, he is charged with two counts of promoting prison contraband, three counts of introduction of narcotics into a prison, child abuse, and assault with a deadly weapon.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released after posting $6,000 cash bail, according to court records.

Frederick also facing federal charges as a two-time loser

Meanwhile, Frederick was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after having been

convicted of felony offenses, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said today.

According to court documents, on May 11, 2024, Virgin Islands Police officers attempted

to conduct a traffic stop after Frederick was observed operating a Ford F-150 pickup truck with

no license plate.

Frederick fled from VIPD officers and ultimately lost control of his vehicle and slid off the roadway.

Frederick then placed a ski-mask over his face and attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended.

Officers recovered a loaded Glock Model 22 Gen4 .40 Caliber firearm after taking Frederick into custody.

In 2023, Frederick was convicted of obtaining money by false pretenses, and in 2018, he was convicted of forgery, both felonies. If convicted, Frederick faces a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

A district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case is being investigated by the Virgin Islands Police Department and Homeland

Security Investigations (HSI). It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Huston.

