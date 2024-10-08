Starfish Market in St. John closed until further notice, Health tells WIC recipients

CRUZ BAY — The Virgin Islands Department of Health’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children, the WIC Program, is informing all WIC participants on St. John that Starfish Market is presently closed for business until further notice.

Therefore St. John participants would need to redeem WIC benefits on St. Thomas at any of their WIC Vendors – The Market St. Thomas, Pueblo Subbase, Pueblo Long Bay. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Should you need any assistance or further information, please call the VI WIC Program at 340-776-1770 or 340-775-5922.