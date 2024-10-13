St. Croix murder suspect to plead guilty to possession of ammunition

KINGSHILL — A man charged with murder in 2022, Jahreem Lake, has agreed to plead guilty to a single count of unauthorized possession of ammunition, according to an agreement with prosecutors.

Lake, 30, was arrested days after the September 30, 2022, shooting and charged with killing 31-year-old Dishawn Huggins on St. Croix.

The case began at around 9:59 p.m. when police responded to 911 calls about gunfire in the Paradise Mills housing community, and found Huggins lying dead in the grass.

Tips from the community led police to Lake, who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence.

VIPD mug shot of Jahreem Lake, 30, on St. Croix.

Virgin Islands Police identified the victim as “Deshawn Huggins” in 2022, but his first name is spelled “Dishawn” in court records and his obituary.

According to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police, Lake told investigators that “he aimed and discharged his firearm at Deshawn Huggins a.k.a. ‘Gusto,’” firing two shots at the victim’s chest.

Lake “also provided the firerarm that he used” to shoot Huggins, according to police, and admitted that he does not have a gun license.

Nearly two years after the homicide, Lake and his attorney, Carl Beckstedt, signed a plea agreement with Assistant V.I. Attorney General Robert Pickett, according to V.I. Superior Court records.

The plea deal requires Lake to plead guilty only to unauthorized possession of ammunition, and the government has agreed to dismiss all remaining charges.

“The People will recommend that the Defendant serve no more than seven years active incarceration,” and the defense retains the right to argue for a more lenient sentence, according to the plea agreement, which was signed in September and filed Monday.

In addition, the parties stipulated, “that there is a factual basis for the plea in that on or about September 30, 2022 at approximately 9:59 p.m., in the vicinity of Paradise Mills housing community in Fredriksted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, the defendant shot and killed Dishawn Huggins using ammunition while the Defendant did not have a license to possess a firearm or ammunition,” according to the agreement. “The parties agree this is an appropriate resolution in this matter.”

Beckstedt has asked the court to schedule a hearing where Lake can enter his guilty plea, according to a motion filed Monday.