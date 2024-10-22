Uber Soca cruise to mix revelers and residents in Frederiksted town

CHRISTIANSTED — The VITEMA director, St. Croix traffic commander and Government House spokesman were all featured in the weekly press briefing in St. Croix on Monday.

Ian Turnbull, Director of the Department of Tourism’s Division of Festivals, and VIPD Traffic Commander Arthur Joseph, who provided updates on the Uber Soca Cruise, which is scheduled to dock Thursday in Frederiksted, St. Croix.

VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen shared information on approaching weather systems that have the potential to impact the territory and reminded residents of the importance of preparedness.

Jaschen said there are no intense weather threats to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the next seven days. Tropical Storm Oscar arrived today on the east end of Cuba. A heat advisory continues to be in effect from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for coastal areas of Puerto Rico, and the islands of St. Croix, St Thomas, and St John and there is a high risk of rip currents for the north-facing beaches of Puerto Rico, Culebra, St. Thomas and St. John. Jaschen urged those who may be sensitive to heat to hydrate, stay in air-conditioned environments and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

Acts of Violence

On behalf of Governor Bryan, Motta extended condolences to the families of two men whose lives were lost over the weekend in separate shootings — one in St. Thomas and one in St. Croix.

“The Governor extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, especially the Macedon family, who are dear to him,” Motta said. “He wants you to know that our thoughts and prayers are with you during this painful time.”

Uber Soca Cruise

The Uber Soca Cruise will arrive on Thursday at 7 am. Turnbull said residents are encouraged to participate with cruise passengers in a zombie-themed J’ouvert with water, paint, powder and foam from 9 a.m. until noon. J’ouvert will be followed by a beach party featuring Pumpa, DJ Avalanche, and Adam-O, among others. The beach party at Frederiksted Beach kicks off at noon and is expected to continue until 5 p.m.

VIPD Sgt. Arthur Joseph urged residents and Uber Soca Cruise participants to take precautions in the heat and reported that traffic will be altered Thursday in and around the town of Frederiksted. The festivities will proceed along the J’ouvert route – King St., Strand St., Fisher St. and Veterans Shore Drive. There will be restricted parking in the town of Frederiksted.

South Shore Trade Zone Investor Roundtable

Motta announced that a press conference will take place on Wednesday, October 23, to unveil a new partnership that aims to establish St. Croix as a vital economic hub within a new maritime transportation network that will enhance trade and connectivity throughout the Caribbean. Governor Bryan will announce the partnership, which will be formed with key regional entities, Motta said.

Additionally, Governor Bryan will join Wayne Biggs, CEO of the Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority, on Thursday, October 24, for a South Shore Trade Zone investor roundtable and press conference to share information on the progress of and opportunities that exist under the South Shore Trade Zone program. The press conference will take place at 10:40 a.m. on October 24 and will be broadcast on Facebook Live and the Government Access Network.

Department of Agriculture Senior Farmer’s Market Program

In other news, Motta expressed gratitude to the Territory’s farmers on behalf of Governor Bryan, while announcing that the Department of Agriculture’s Senior Farmers Market Program is accepting applications. The program provides free, fresh, locally grown produce to low income seniors and applications are being accepted until October 31.

