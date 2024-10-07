USVI marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month with array of events

CHRISTIANSTED — A series of events are scheduled locally as Virgin Islanders join millions across the nation in marking October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Local advocacy groups such as the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix and the Family Resource Center on St. Thomas, much like their national counterparts, are asking residents to wear purple this month to raise awareness about domestic violence, honor victims and show support for survivors.

Coalition Director Clema Lewis said violence among family members or partners must not be tolerated.

“Domestic violence is not going anywhere and we annually ask people to support the efforts because, believe it or not, acts of domestic violence are on the rise in our community,” she said. “You see the reports in the newspapers and on social media because people continue to be victims.”

Lewis said is it important for the community to be proactive in tackling the problem.

“If you see a domestic violence situation, you should not lend a blind eye. We need people to realize the seriousness of this is their business and they have a duty to call police or even call us so our advocates can step in and perhaps save a life,” she said.

Domestic violence and other violent crimes affect everyone because of the resources utilized to respond to them, offering treatment and seeking justice, Lewis said.

“We have to use resources from the hospital, the police, the courts, counseling and even our non-profit organizations. It’s in our best interest to raise awareness and help curb this type of behavior,” she said. “We see how perpetrators are becoming more brazen and carry out violent acts in the open. They are not afraid to slap, choke or push down someone in public, and we’ve seen in some instances where people are shot by a partner or family member in front of witnesses, and it has to stop.”

The Women’s Coalition held its Supermarket Project on Saturday at The Market STX and Cost-U-Less, collecting toiletries and other needed items. The event will be repeated Oct. 19 at both locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The supplies we collect are not just for our domestic violence victims or the clients we house, but other underserved individuals who come to us with a need for anything from food to toilet paper,” Lewis said.

Family Resource Center Director Anya Stuart said that this year the center has adopted the theme of “Heal, Hold, and Center” because they wanted to stress the importance of healing from violence, providing support, holding space for survivors, and centering the experiences of those most affected by domestic violence.

“Family Resource Center wants to always encourage individuals to not only be aware of the issue of domestic violence, but also to take active steps toward preventing and stopping it,” she said. “We all need to foster a community of support and intervention.”

On St. John, a Take Back the Night candlelight march and vigil is scheduled for Thursday at Frank Powell Park. Similar events are planned for October 17 in Frederiksted, St. Croix, and in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, with both starting at 5:30 p.m.

For more information regarding Domestic Violence Awareness Month, call the Women’s Coalition main office at 340-773-9272 or the Family Resource Center at 340-776-3966.

