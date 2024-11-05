5 wounded in shooting at Virginia restaurant

LYNCHBURG (AP) — Five people were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia restaurant, police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired late Friday at BeeBee’s Spot in Lynchburg, a police statement said. They found three adults at the scene with gunshot wounds, who were treated and taken to the hospital, police said.

Shortly afterward, two more adults arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds stemming from the same incident. Police said all the wounded were expected to recover.

Sean Hardy, the owner of Lynchburg Pawn Shop, works right beside BeeBee’s spot.

He spoke with WSET about what it was like hearing the news of the incident. “Honestly my eyes just rolled back in my head again because everybody, we’re all aware that silly and stupid stuff is happening no matter where you go these days so everybody’s just got to be aware of their surroundings and be careful.”

Hardy said it is frustrating to hear about, but he feels that his shop is still in a safe part of town.

The victims – a 33-year-old male, a 23-year-old male, a 20-year-old male, a 27-year-old female, and a 24-year-old female – were treated and released from Lynchburg General.

No other information was released.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Lynchburg Police Department.

By ASSOCIATED PRESS