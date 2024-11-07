Breaking the cycle of violence in the U.S. Virgin Islands: OPINION

A recent wave of violence has shaken the U.S. Virgin Islands, taking many lives in a short time and leaving the community reeling. This cycle of violence is making it increasingly hard to achieve justice, with each incident deepening fear and instability. Residents are feeling the strain, as these tragic events continue to impact their neighborhoods and families.

The Cycle of Revenge

The cycle of revenge—where one murder leads to another in retaliation — makes solving these cases incredibly difficult. When one person is killed, it often leads to more killings in revenge. This perpetuates many unsolved cases, worsening the violence and breaking down trust within the community. In recent months, many people have been victims of gun violence, creating a frightening atmosphere that affects everyone. Each person lost is someone’s family member or friend, and the community is left grieving and anxious about what might happen next.

As of November 6, 2024, there have been 36 homicides in the U.S. Virgin Islands:

2024 : 36 homicides (20 on St. Thomas/St. John, 16 on St. Croix)

: 36 homicides (20 on St. Thomas/St. John, 16 on St. Croix) 2023 : 35 homicides (20 on St. Thomas/St. John, 15 on St. Croix)

: 35 homicides (20 on St. Thomas/St. John, 15 on St. Croix) 2022 : 35 homicides (10 on St. Thomas/St. John, 25 on St. Croix)

: 35 homicides (10 on St. Thomas/St. John, 25 on St. Croix) 2021 : 45 homicides (15 on St. Thomas/St. John, 30 on St. Croix)

: 45 homicides (15 on St. Thomas/St. John, 30 on St. Croix) 2020 : 44 homicides (18 on St. Thomas/St. John, 26 on St. Croix)

: 44 homicides (18 on St. Thomas/St. John, 26 on St. Croix) 2019: 44 homicides (14 on St. Thomas/St. John, 30 on St. Croix)

The consistent rise in violence makes 2024 particularly alarming. Many of these cases remain unsolved, highlighting the significant challenges that law enforcement faces in bringing perpetrators to justice.

Challenges for Law Enforcement

The culture of revenge makes solving these crimes extremely difficult. Often, the suspect in one killing is subsequently killed by someone else in retaliation, which makes it even more difficult for law enforcement to solve the original murder. Police face significant challenges in gathering evidence because witnesses are often too scared to come forward, fearing retaliation. This fear is especially strong in close-knit communities where it is hard to remain anonymous, and those who speak up risk immediate backlash. Many of the people who could provide crucial information end up as victims themselves, further complicating investigations.

This fear means that many people do not cooperate with the police, leaving investigators with very little to go on. They often must rely on forensic evidence or surveillance, which isn’t always available or sufficient. As a result, many cases remain open, and families are left without the closure they need. This leads to greater distrust in law enforcement and a growing sense of hopelessness within the community.

A Path Forward: Working Together as a Community

Breaking this cycle of violence requires everyone to work together. The community must remain united and understand that safety for all is more important than revenge. Rebuilding trust is essential — not just with law enforcement, but also among neighbors and throughout the entire community. Local efforts should focus on encouraging people to talk openly about how violence affects them and how they can address it. Community leaders, religious groups, and non-profits can play key roles in creating safe spaces for these conversations and offering help to prevent conflicts from escalating.

Investing in Youth and Education

Supporting young people is an important part of a long-term solution. By investing in youth programs that offer mentorship, skills training, and activities outside of school, the community can give young people positive choices instead of violence. Schools, community centers, and local organizations must work together to create environments where young people feel supported and valued. This can help prevent them from getting caught up in cycles of retaliation and violence.

Economic Opportunities as a Solution

Economic opportunities are also crucial. Job training and employment programs that help people find work can reduce the desperation that often leads to violence. By giving people the tools they need to succeed, the community can create a path away from crime and toward stability. Supporting small businesses and neighborhood projects can also help people feel proud of their community and more willing to work towards keeping it safe.

Standing Together for a Safer Future

The only way to stop this ongoing violence is to stand together, reject retaliation, and support each other. The community must take collective responsibility, create initiatives led by community members, and provide opportunities for young people and those who are unemployed. These steps are key to ending the cycle of violence and making our neighborhoods safe again.

— Roy L. Moorehead Jr. is a law enforcement and security professional with over three decades of experience in public safety and security management. His career spans roles in both government and private sectors, where he has built a reputation for community trust, advancing security protocols, and developing initiatives that create lasting impacts on public safety.

