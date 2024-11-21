Children’s museum to open photo exhibit displaying local reefs and restoration

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Children’s Museum will unveil a new exhibit on Saturday displaying surreal underwater photography of the island’s surrounding coral reefs and the scientists fighting to protect them.

“Reefs Reimagined” is an exhibit with photography captured by Dan Mele, a local conservation photographer and coral biologist at the University of the Virgin Islands, whose work has been published in numerous books and films — including the Emmy-nominated film, “Hope for Corals in Crisis.”

Mele aims to bring attention to at-risk species and the tireless work conducted by local scientists to rehabilitate the island’s biodiversity and fortify it from future damage. His work showcased at the museum for the territory’s tots and tykes depicts the USVI’s Reef Recovery team, a coral restoration team. The group has the dual mission of restoring the reefs and boosting their diversity, as well as equipping the local community with the resources to weather a changing environment.

“Jester’s Hat,” a photo taken by Dan Mele that is part of the exhibit “Reefs Reimagined.” Prints of this image are available for $360.

The photographer says he hopes that children will learn more about local marine life through this intersection of art and science, according to a press release from the children’s museum.

Through his photography at the intersection of art and science, Mele said he aspires to expose children and their parents to new interests, which can help them overcome fears or inspire their future careers.

”Exposure to both science and art can help children get over, sometimes, irrational fears,” Mele said at the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum’s Day of Play event, where he met with children.

“Additionally, exposure to marine life in the Virgin Islands can open the minds of children and their parents as to what a viable career can look like in spaces they had not considered before.” Chantel Hoheb, co-director of the children’s museum, said students from Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Jobs for America Graduates-Virgin Islands—a program that supports students in securing jobs following graduation—are visiting Saturday to tour the museum, discuss her and fellow co-director Amber M. McCammon’s roles at the museum and attend the exhibit opening.

Although we don’t usually book school groups on the weekend, we have the JAG group from Ivanna Eudora Kean that will be joining us on Saturday for a tour of the museum, to speak with Amber and I about our careers and to enjoy Reef Response’s presentation! Which adds a whole other level of career opportunities! I’m excited clearly,” Hoheb said.

Dan Mele discusses his work with children at the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum’s Day of Play event.

Mele will present his work at the exhibit’s opening alongside members of the Reef Recovery team, and provide families with behind-the-scenes information on underwater photography and the science involved. Prints of Mele’s photography are available for purchase, and can be ordered online or at the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum. A portion of each piece will be donated to the museum — 30 percent — and the Reef Recovery project will receive 20 percent of the proceeds. Patrons should allow one to two weeks for printing.

The artwork will be on display from Saturday at noon through December 28. The online gallery will remain online for viewing until Jan. 25 here: www.vichildrensmuseum.org/danmele.

By JESSICA PARKS/Virgin Islands Daily News