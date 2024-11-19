Grove Place Action Committee reschedules Liberty Day celebration

FREDERIKSTED —The Grove Place Action Committee said today it has rescheduled date for the “highly anticipated” Liberty Day celebration at D. Hamilton Jackson Park in Estate Grove Place.

The event, originally planned for November 1, was postponed due to unforeseen inclement weather. Mark your calendars and join us on Saturday, November 23, for a day of unity, culture, and inspiration as we honor the legacy of D. Hamilton Jackson.

Liberty Day, also known as Bull and Bread Day, is a cherished tradition in the Virgin Islands, celebrating the life and achievements of D. Hamilton Jackson, a champion of free press and labor rights.

This year’s celebration promises to be even more vibrant and impactful, featuring:

-Keynote Speakers and Historical Reflections

-Cultural Performances and Live Music

-Local Food Vendors and the Traditional Bull and Bread Meal

The rescheduled date offers an opportunity for even more residents and visitors to participate. The Grove Place Action Committee encourages everyone to bring their family and friends to this significant event, which underscores our shared history, culture, and commitment to progress.

Event Details:

– What: Liberty Day Celebration

– When: Saturday, November 23, 2024

– Where: D. Hamilton Jackson Park, Estate Grove Place

– Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM