Plan to use ‘energy stabilizers’ to keep WAPA from destroying appliances lacking details

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Government House has announced a new plan to use “energy stabilizers” to prevent power surges from destroying home appliances and electronics, but crucial details have not yet been made public.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority and Teri Helenese, director, State-Federal Relations and Washington Representative, “have stepped forward with an interim, and practical solution to address the challenges faced by customers of the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA).”

The territory has been under a state of emergency since April because of WAPA’s inability to produce reliable power, and unstable generation has caused homeowners to lose valuable electronics and appliances to power surges.

“I have been tirelessly researching energy relief opportunities for the Virgin Islands, speaking with every relevant department, and narrowing the scope to find the most effective solutions,” Helenese is quoted in the press release as saying. “The energy relief funding from the Departments of Energy and Human Services has been depleted, but I refused to let that stop me from advocating for our residents.”

Helenese and VIHFA Director Eugene Jones have developed “a bold Energy State of Emergency business case,” according to the press release. “Together, they crafted a plan to provide advanced energy stabilization systems to households across the Virgin Islands, helping families safeguard their appliances from power surges caused by WAPA’s inconsistent power supply.”

“These energy stabilizers may seem like a small measure, but for families struggling to make ends meet, they can make a world of difference,” Helenese said in the statement. “They are designed to prevent costly repairs or replacements, and they offer peace of mind to those who simply cannot afford more financial strain.”

VIHFA anticipates the project to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

“Our people cannot afford to keep replacing appliances damaged by inconsistent power,” Helenese said in the statement. “They need solutions both large and small, and I am committed to working with VIHFA and other partners to deliver immediate, meaningful relief.”

Helenese did not respond to questions from The Daily News on Wednesday, and many details of the plan have not been made public.

There are a variety of “energy stabilizers” available on the market, and it’s unclear what type of devices are going to be provided under the plan.

The press release did not say how the devices will be funded or distributed, and which households will be eligible to receive them.

In touting the plan, the release noted that “VIHFA and Helenese are exploring Phase II, which focuses on vegetation pruning to reduce the frequency of outages caused by branches falling on power lines — another measure aimed at stabilizing power for the residents in the USVI.”

“Achieving sustainable progress towards providing effective energy solutions for Virgin Islanders is a multi-faceted, multi-phased undertaking that requires the vision, leadership and goodwill of many stakeholders,” Jones said in the press release. “Working together with Teri Helenese and other public servants, we are committed to putting in the hard work to find solutions that will meet our needs and make sense for our communities. As we envision the next phase of our work, we will continue to insist on collaboration, transparency, and proper governance from all parties.”

