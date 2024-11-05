This famous Colombian hot spot just opened its first US location in Miami Beach

MIAMI — Over the past 40 years, the lively restaurant Andrés Carne de Res has become an institution across Colombia, from Chia and Cartagena to Bogota and Medellin.

Now, the hot spot with the party-all-night vibe has opened its first location in the United States in Miami Beach.

Created by Andrés Jaramillo and his wife Maria Stella Ramirez, Andrés Carne de Res is now open on Lincoln Road, serving up Colombian specialties, live music and entertainment and sharing a passion for Colombian culture.

The 10,000-square-foot-restaurant, which seats 400, is a far cry from what started as a roadside hut in Chia in 1982 but grew into a riotous nightlife experience noted in “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants” guide.

Jaramillo said Miami’s Latin community and love for diverse cuisine makes Miami Beach the perfect place for the restaurant’s first U.S. location.

“For over 40 years, we’ve celebrated Colombian culture through food, music and art,” he said in a statement. “We’re excited to share the spirit of Colombia with our guests here, creating an unforgettable experience that combines the warmth of our culture with the energy of this amazing city.”

The restaurant spreads across four floors. In the main dining room, diners can sample such Colombian cuisine as arepas, empanandas or lomo al trapo, beef tenderloin coated in salt, wrapped in a towel soaked in red wine and cooked directly over hot coals.

Grilled meat is a specialty here, with picanha steaks and churrasco as well as burgers and Chuleton des Res (ribeye). Seafood lovers can try Caribbean shrimp ceviche or shrimp encocado with coconut rice. There’s a kids’ menu, too.

The main dining room also features a stage that provides live entertainment, and you should by all means expect your fellow diners to get up and dance as the night goes on.

There will be DJ performances as well as traditional Colombian bands playing cumbia and vallenato as well as salsa and other tropical music. Dancers, performers and stilt walkers also make their way through the restaurant, adding to the exuberant atmosphere.

Andrés Carne de Res also features a mezzanine for private dining with a large bar. There’s also a rooftop terrace with views of Miami Beach. And if you want takeout, there’s a spot to take home your Colombian favorites, too, as well as a gift shop that sells traditional jewelry, pottery, textiles and other fun souvenirs.

Andrés Carne de Res

Where: 455 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

Hours: Noon-11 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday; noon-2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday

Reservations: OpenTable

By CONNIE OGLE/Miami Herald