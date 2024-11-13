Trump picks Matt Gaetz, Marco Rubio and Tulsi Gabbard for key positions

WEST PALM BEACH — President-elect Donald Trump continues to flesh out his second administration, putting an emphasis so far on aides and allies who were his strongest backers during the 2024 campaign.

Trump named multiple people he intends to nominate for Cabinet positions today, including Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to be secretary of state; controversial Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., to be attorney general; and former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to be the director of national intelligence. The Gaetz pick in particular stunned many Senate Republicans, who warned his road to confirmation is not likely to be smooth.

Republicans will maintain control of the House, NBC News projected. The victory gives Republicans all elements of power in Washington and will allow Trump to quickly fill his Cabinet and advance his agenda.

Trump and President Joe Biden met at the White House this morning — Trump’s first time in the building since he left office in 2021. Melania Trump rejected first lady Jill Biden’s invitation to meet today.

Senate Republicans elected John Thune, R-S.D., as their next majority leader. Thune said after the vote that he and Trump had spoken, and the president-elect met with all House Republicans this morning.

What other Cabinet positions does Trump still need to pick?

While the president-elect has been busy filling out his incoming administration, there are still more appointments he needs to make.

Here are the Cabinet positions that Trump has yet to pick: