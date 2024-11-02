Virgin Islands National Guard mourns death of Brig. Gen. Leayle Galiber

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands National Guard on Friday announced the death of Brigadier General Leayle Gerard Galiber, a respected veteran, pioneer, and foundational figure in the Virgin Islands’ military community.

Galiber, who died on October 28, 2024, at the age of 92, was celebrated for his legacy of service and his instrumental role in establishing the VING.

According to VING, Galiber’s distinguished career included two tours of duty in Vietnam, where he earned notable commendations, including the Bronze Star Medal with oak leaf cluster and the Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Honor Medal, first class. As the VING’s first Acting Adjutant General and United States Property and Fiscal Officer from July 1973 to July 1974, he laid the groundwork for the organization, setting a standard of excellence that continues today. In recognition of his foundational role, Galiber was promoted to Brigadier General on October 14, 2023, at VING’s 50th Anniversary Military Ball on St. Croix.

Major General Kodjo S. Knox-Limbacker, the current Adjutant General of the Virgin Islands National Guard, expressed his sorrow over Galiber’s passing and his gratitude for Galiber’s contributions. “My deepest condolences go out to the entire Galiber family,” Knox-Limbacker stated. “It was disheartening to hear of his passing at the remarkable age of 92. I am so thankful for his supportive family and his role in shouldering the responsibility that laid the foundation for the high-performing, ready, relevant, and responsive VI National Guard we have today.”

Governor Albert Bryan also honored Galiber’s legacy, praising him as a patriot whose impact on the Virgin Islands National Guard set a lasting example. “Brigadier General Galiber was a pioneer and patriot whose commitment to the Virgin Islands and the United States was matched only by his extraordinary leadership and service,” Governor Bryan said. “On behalf of the people of the Virgin Islands, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy will forever live on in the strength and readiness of our National Guard.”

Galiber’s family, including his nephew Lt. Col. Dante P. Galiber, a physician and former VING member, shared fond memories of his dedication and legacy. Reflecting on his uncle’s contributions, Lt. Col. Galiber said, “Brigadier General (Hon) Leayle G. Galiber brought the historical beginnings of the VING to life during our many discussions in the summer of 2023. He appreciated his promotion to Brigadier General, recognizing his military and civilian contributions to the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

Knox-Limbacker said the VING will always honor Galiber’s commitment to excellence.

“We will continue to honor him with a legacy of a National Guard like no other that continues to exceed the standards, both locally and globally. May God bless his eternal soul and continue to be with his family in this difficult time of loss.”