St. John’s Episcopal Church celebrates 264 years of history on St. Croix

Dear Editor,

Last month, St. John’s Episcopal Church, also known as St. John’s Anglican Church, in Christiansted celebrated its 264th birthday.

The church, rich in history, was built by enslaved Africans and the so-called “free colored” people, who really were not free but just held different standards of slavery in the Danish West Indies.

On July 20, 1906, a funeral service was held at the church for Susannah Abrahamsen, known as “Bottom Belly”, and one of the queens of the Fireburn labor riot in 1878. Many drive past St. John ‘s Episcopal Church in Christiansted daily with no idea that her service was held there. Historical records show that she was buried adjacent to Christiansted cemetery.

While I’m talking about cemeteries, the church’s yard is full of graves dating back to the 1700s. In 2016, the church’s graveyard was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Additionally, within the church, there are memorial bricks sharing the history of people who once attended service there. I have toured the church several times with Vivian I. Ebbesen-Fludd, a native Crucian and former Health Commissioner. Ebbesen-Fludd, who leads the Crucian Culture and Tradition group with annual holiday events including a lantern parade and tree lighting at Limprict Park, does a great service articulating the history of the church. I’ve been very impressed during those tours, listening to her describe her love for the church and about those buried.

St. John’s Episcopal Church in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Among the historical tidbits, I learned that it was during the period the English ruled the Danish West Indies from 1645-1650 that an Anglican community of faith first began to develop on St. Croix. Further, it was during the golden era when sugar was king on St. Croix — from 1760 to 1814 — when the St. John’s Episcopal Church was established in or around 1760 or 1761.

St. John’s Episcopal Church was built on a hill of local limestone and building materials including bricks that came via ships from Denmark. The church has a distinctive Gothic Revival English style and can’t be missed from its location at the western entrance of King Street, near the main entry to downtown Christiansted. Due to the growing population of English, Irish and Scots inhabiting St. Croix, the church was frequently referred to as the “Mother Church” of the Diocese of the Virgin Islands.

According to historical documentation, Rev. Cecil Wray Goodchild left England to become rector of the St. John’s Episcopal Church on St. Croix. The Society for the Propagation of the Gospel in Foreign Parts funded the first year of the construction of the church. The society, which is an arm for the Church of England in the Americas, felt that Christianity ordinances of their colonies in the western hemisphere were neglected and the moral standards of their citizens were too relaxed. When Goodchild arrived in 1760 on St. Croix, he was placed under the jurisdiction of the Bishop of London. Thus, Goodchild served as the first rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church. The Danish planter Reimert Haagensen noted, the British has “…a pastor who holds services on Sundays in town [Christiansted] and again on the west end, in order to spare those who live far from town a long trip. This greatly satisfies his congregations, which pays him an annual salary of 1,000 Rdlr. (Rigsdaler).”

Goodchild had other sources of income that included a 75-acre cotton plantation at Prince’s Quarter, later named “Clear Mount,” and which eventually became part of Estate Beck’s Grove plantation. according to the late native historian William Fleming Cissel. At St. John’s Episcopal Church, enslaved Africans and “free coloreds” made up a large part of the congregation worshiping along with their white residents.

The church service, however, was segregated. Black worshippers had allocated spots in the church apart from their white counterparts. They were unable to sit in the pews of the church. With contention between the two races, in 1794, “free Black parishioners” petitioned the church leadership for them to rent pews where they can worship. This was approved by the vestry in 1794. As a result, slaves and “free coloreds” were allowed to sit in the north part of the church gallery to worship. This, however, was reversed in 1810, and Black parishioners could no longer sit in the north section of the church.

Eventually, the white parishioners contested Blacks sitting in the church gallery and the decision was reversed barring them from occupying any pew. They were disallowed from bringing their own chairs to sit in the church, but allowed a section in the middle of the aisle of the church that was made available for them.

Until the 1848 emancipation, there were separate marriage, burial, and baptism registers kept for slaves and “free worshippers” in the church. As time moved forward in history, Black Crucians had allocated spots to worship in the church, but they had to enter the church through a separate entrance from where whites entered. By 1910, however, segregation in the church no longer existed.

Alexander Hamilton, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States, together with his mother Rachel Fawcett Levine’s and his older brother James lived a short distance from the church in Christiansted. They worshiped in the church occasionally and the pew of one of America founding fathers still exists there today.

In 1768, Hamilton’s mother Rachel died of yellow fever at age 49. Her burial records are registered in St. John’s Episcopal Church. Other prominent individuals of the day were Nicholas Cruger, Thomas Stevens—whose family from Antigua, and Edward Stevens, a renowned physician. They were parishioners of the church.

There is a lot more history of the church and St. John’s Episcopal Church is a major asset to the historic district of Christiansted. If you want to learn more about the church, contact Ebbesen-Fludd, at viefludd@gamil.com. Happy Birthday St. John’s Episcopal Church!

— Olasee Davis, St. Croix, is an ecologist who is active in the preservation of Virgin Islands history, culture and environment

Olasee Davis of St. Croix