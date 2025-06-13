Boy was alive when tossed into Bronx River by dad — who later boasted to mom ‘I threw that n—a into the river’: prosecutors

A 2-year-old Bronx boy was still alive when he was “callously” thrown into a river by his father — who later boasted to the child’s worried mother, “Shut the f—k up! I threw that n—a into the river” when she confronted him about where the boy was, prosecutors said at the dad’s arraignment.

Video reviewed by investigators allegedly showed Arius Williams launching little Montrell Williams into the air and throwing him into the river just before midnight May 10, the day he went missing, ADA Astrid Borgstedt said in Bronx Criminal Court on Thursday.

Moments before the tot was tossed off the Bruckner Bridge, he appeared to be alive and standing upright in just a diaper, prosecutors said.

Arius Williams allegedly told the mother of little Montrell Williams, “Shut the f—k up! I threw that n—a into the river,” as he threatened her with a knife on Sunday, prosecutors revealed in court. (Kevin C Downs for The New York Post)

“The video surveillance shows clearly Montrell Williams was in the defendant’s arms,” Borgstedt said — noting footage from after the incident showed Williams walking by himself.

Williams, 20, was charged with two counts each of murder and manslaughter in the death of his son and remanded to jail at the hearing.

The heartless father went to a relative’s house 45 minutes after allegedly throwing his son off the bridge, prosecutors revealed.

Montrell Williams appeared to still be alive before he was thrown into the river, footage showed.

His family asked him what had happened, but he refused to explain and ran away, prosecutors said.

On Wednesday afternoon, a child’s body — believed to be Montrell’s — washed up near the bridge just off Ferry Point Park in Queens, according to the sources.

The badly decomposed body was swaddled in a blanket, clad in a diaper with a sock on one foot, the sources said.

Video allegedly showed Williams launching the little boy into the air and throwing him into the river just before midnight May 10. (News12 Bronx)

The boy was wearing just a shirt, a diaper, and was wrapped in a blanket when he was taken from his grandmother’s home, prosecutors said.

He also allegedly told the mother of little Montrell, “Shut the f—k up! I threw that n—a into the river,” as he threatened her with a knife on Sunday, Borgstedt recalled.

He allegedly made the vile confession after the 17-year-old mother found him on the street after exiting a bus — nearly a month after the young boy had gone missing.

Williams allegedly told the mother, “Oh yeah, I’ll take you to Montrell,” before leading her to St. Mary’s Park and whipping out the knife, prosecutors said.

Arius was taken into custody Monday on custodial interference charges after refusing to tell a family court judge his son’s whereabouts, cops and sources said.

Before the heartbreaking crime, the young dad — who had split custody of Montrell — took him to a Mother’s Day gathering, where he apparently got into a scuffle with his own mother and stormed off with the toddler, sources said.

The tot’s concerned mom called the cops after Williams failed to return Montrell on May 11, according to Borgstedt.

“The defendant was elusive, he was not in touch with his family in person … and he refused to give up the whereabouts of the child,” the prosecutor said of the weeks following his disappearance.

On May 28, a warrant was issued for Williams to produce his child, prosecutors said.

2-year-old was alive when tossed into Bronx River by dad — who later boasted to mom ‘I threw that n—a into the river’: prosecutors https://t.co/3fap1grsFL pic.twitter.com/zenGtDA0z0 — New York Post (@nypost) June 13, 2025

“We are dealing with two losses,” Leroy Burton, 51, told reporters as he waited for his son to be arraigned at the Bronx Criminal Courthouse.

“I lost my child and we lost him, too,” he said, referring to his grandson, Montrell.

Arius previously worked with kids as a teacher’s assistant at a school until a domestic violence incident last year with Montrell’s mother, his dad said.

Judge Daniel Lewis ordered Williams to be held without bail.

By STEVEN VAGO and ZOE HUSSAIN/New York Post

Read more