Caitlin Clark points, stats: Indiana Fever star shines in WNBA return

Caitlin Clark made her eagerly awaited return from injury, and the Indiana Fever star hit the ground running in Saturday’s WNBA contest against the New York Liberty.

Clark missed five games due to a left quad injury, her longest spell on the sideline at any point in her collegiate or professional career. However, the Fever guard was cleared for Saturday’s clash with the Liberty, and promptly showed that the time off had not cost her anything in terms of shooting touch.

Clark finished with a team-high 32 points (25 in the first half) to help the Fever overcome a 34-point performance by Sabrina Ionescu and hand the defending WNBA champions their first loss of the season. Clark had seven 3-pointers, putting the 23-year-old within two of the league record of nine 3s in a single game (four players are tied for the honor).

With Caitlin Clark back on the court for the Fever, here are the WNBA star’s stats from Saturday’s game against the Liberty:

Caitlin Clark returned to action Saturday after missing more than two weeks with a quad injury, and her stats during the Fever's victory over the Liberty were something special.