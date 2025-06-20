Indiana Fever make historic announcement during Valkyries game

ndiana Fever Make Historic Announcement During Valkyries Game originally appeared on Athlon Sports.

The Indiana Fever are back on the court on Thursday night for a road matchup against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. The Fever are coming off back-to-back wins and are looking to make it three in a row against a formidable Golden State side.

While it has been Caitlin Clark who has been the center of attention for the Fever–and rightfully so–there’s no denying that her supporting cast has been pivotal in Indiana’s run this season.

There is perhaps no more important player on the squad who is not named Caitlin Clark than Aliyah Boston. On Thursday, the two-time All-Star marked another milestone in her career by climbing the leaderboards for the most blocks in Fever franchise history.

Indiana took to social media to make the historic announcement.

“protector of the paint ❌ congratulations to Aliyah Boston on moving into fourth place on our franchise’s all-time blocks list 👋” the team posted on X.

As of writing, Boston already has three blocks in the game entering the halftime break. Her activity on the defensive end against the Valkyries has allowed her to surpass former Fever center Teaira McCowan for the fourth spot on the esteemed list.

Boston is much more than just a rim protector for the Fever, though. Entering Thursday’s matchup, the former Rookie of the Year was averaging 13.5 points on 59.4% shooting, 7.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks in 29.0 minutes per contest.

There’s no denying that Clark is Indiana’s cornerstone superstar, but the fact remains that Boston will be integral to this team’s championship aspirations this season and beyond.

