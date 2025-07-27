Indiana Fever set to square off against Chicago Sky in Illinois today

CHICAGO — The Fever and Sky will meet for the third time this season this afternoon in Chicago. Indiana is 2-0 against the Sky so far this season, with two more games between the two Midwest rivals scheduled later this season (the Fever are set to host the Sky on August 9 and September 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse).

Indiana is coming off an 80-70 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night. The Fever’s five starters combined for all but four of Indiana’s points, with All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell scoring a game-high 21 points and Natasha Howard (18 points and 13 rebounds) and All-Star center Aliyah Boston (13 points and 10 boards) both recording double-doubles.

St. Thomas’ own Aliyah Boston arrives with her gear in Illinois ready to defeat the Chicago Sky this afternoon.

Mitchell is now fourth in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 19.6 points per contest. Howard and Boston are third and fourth, respectively, in field goal percentage, with Howard making 55.6 percent of her shots and Boston shooting 54.7 percent from the field. Boston also ranks 18th in scoring (15.4 points per game) and sixth in rebounding (7.8 per contest)

It’s been a rough stretch recently for the Sky, who have lost their last four straight games by an average margin of 27.8 points. Leading scorer Ariel Atkins (13.9 points per game) has missed three of those games due to injury, while second-year forward Angel Reese, who averages 13.8 points per game and leads the WNBA in rebounding at 12.5 per contest, missed two of those contests.

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Sunday, July 27

United Center | 3:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

TV: ABC

Radio: 93.1 WIBC

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (13-12)

Guard – Aari McDonald

Guard – Kelsey Mitchell

Forward – Sophie Cunningham

Forward – Natasha Howard

Center – Aliyah Boston

Chicago Sky (7-17)

Guard – Rachel Banham

Guard – Kia Nurse

Forward – Rebecca Allen

Forward – Elizabeth Williams

Center – Kamilla Cardoso