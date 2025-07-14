Mexican superyacht engineer forced ‘golden girl’ crew member to fête her 21st birthday in Bahamian morgue

NASSAU — An engineer from the Far From It superyacht appeared in court today after he was accused of slashing the throat of a pretty young stewardess during a Bahamas trip.

Paige Bell, 20, was found dead in an engine room last Thursday when the boat was moored in tiny Harbour Island.

Fellow crew member Brigido Munoz, 39, of Mexico, appeared before magistrates in Nassau, the Bahamian capital, charged with murder.

Paige Bell, 20, from Johannesburg, was found unresponsive in the vessel docked at Harbor Island last week Bell would have turned 21 today.

The court heard his alleged victim was found partially undressed and may have been sexually assaulted.

Prosecutors said the South African had slash wounds to her neck and defensive injuries to her arms, suggesting she tried to fend off her alleged attacker.

Mexican national Munoz was not required to enter a plea.

Paige had been working as a crewmember on Far From It, a £100,000-a-week motorboat docked in the Bahamas. She was found unresponsive near Munoz, who had injuries on his arm from what police described as an attempted suicide, in the yacht’s engine room

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley denied him bail and remanded him in custody ahead of a November 20 hearing.

Paige Bell, from Johannesburg, South Africa, was found dead on-board the luxury motorboat, Far From It, while the vessel was docked at Harbour Island last week, police confirmed.

Paige, whose family live in Durban, was due to turn 21 on July 14, with a huge celebration planned to mark her milestone birthday.

A friend of Paige’s described the young woman as a ‘golden girl’ and called what had happened ‘despicable’

But on July 3, the popular stewardess lost her life in a tragedy which has shaken the exclusive Bahamian resort and the yachting world.

Police were alerted to an incident at the marina just after 1pm that day and boarded the 43-metre yacht, where they were told that the young woman had not been seen for a short period of time.

They found Paige unresponsive in the yacht’s engine room with visible injuries, before a doctor attended the scene and confirmed she had died.

Paige, whose family live in Durban, was due to turn 21 on July 14, with a huge celebration planned to mark her milestone birthday

She was found near Munoz who had severe injuries to his arm in what police described as a suspected suicide attempt.

The man was apprehended, cautioned and taken to a nearby clinic for treatment, police said in a statement, before he was later charged with murder

The circumstances surrounding Paige’s death are still under investigation, police said.

Paige, described by those who knew her as a ‘golden girl’, had previously worked on board the Motor Yacht Sweet Emocean as a crew member until December 2024

Built in 2008, Far From It is a charter yacht comprising of five suites, charging wealthy clients between £100,000 and £120,000 per week for vacations.

It can host up to 10 guests and is staffed by nine permanent crew, according to its website.

Paige had previously worked on board the Motor Yacht Sweet Emocean as a crew member until December 2024.

Harbor Island is an exclusive resort in the Bahamas, 60 miles to the east of the capital Nassau (file image)

Her former colleagues paid tribute in a post shared with a GoFundMe page set up to help ‘ease the financial burden’ faced by the family.

It said that she was set to celebrate her 21st birthday on July 14, just 11 days after she tragically died.

In her honor, her mother is said to have asked that ‘we all eat red velvet cake (her favorite) on that day and share a photo in remembrance of the beautiful soul she was’.

‘Paige was more than a teammate, she was family,’ wrote ‘The Bells, and Sweet Emocean Family’ in their tribute.

‘Her radiant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless compassion made an unforgettable impact on everyone lucky enough to know her.

‘Whether it was long days at sea or quiet moments under the stars, she brought light and warmth wherever she went.’

Superyacht 'murder' horror: 'Golden girl' crew member, 20, is found dead in engine room of £100,000-a-week luxury vessel moored in Bahamas https://t.co/972NWAQ07d — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) July 9, 2025

A friend of Paige’s described the young woman as a ‘golden girl’ and called what had happened ‘despicable’.

The GoFundMe page, which can be found here, has raised more than $42,000 of its initial $16,000 target already.

The upmarket resort of Harbour Island is a 3-mile by 1.5 mile playground for the rich and famous and a mecca for superyachts.

THE SUSPECT: Brigido Munoz, 39, of Mexico

It lies 60 miles to the east of the capital Nassau and just off the larger island of Eleuthera.

Bill Gates has a mansion on the tiny island and regular tourists who holiday there include Mick Jagger, Prince Harry, Tom Cruise, Kardashians, Harrison Ford and Tom Hanks.

It is known as the ‘Billionaires Backyard’ as over 20 billionaires live there.

By ARTESIA DAVIS/Daily Mail

Read more