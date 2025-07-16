Miami therapist accused of sexually assaulting two female patients

MIAMI — A therapist at a mental health and substance abuse treatment facility for women in Miami has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing at least two patients who were under his care.

Miami Police say a woman in her 40s reported that Manuel Enrique Garcia, 33, began to touch her inappropriately during a one-on-one session and sexually assaulted her. Afterwards, he told her not to report what had occurred, warning her he could lose his job and she could be discharged and return to being homeless.

The woman had been admitted to the facility in February during a “vulnerable depressive episode,” according to police. The assault happened sometime between February and March, she told detectives.

According to Garcia’s arrest affidavit, a second victim, a woman in her 20s, told police that approximately two weeks before his Tuesday arrest, he approached her, offered her candy and asked if she needed anything from her personal belongings, which were stored in his office. Once inside, she says he pulled her into the room, kissed her and touched her inappropriately. The woman told investigators that the defendant then made a sexually explicit proposition.

She feared retaliation and that Garcia might “document negative remarks in her therapy progress notes, which could potentially harm her standing in court, prevent her from being discharged from the facility, or even delay her reunification with her child,” his arrest affidavit read.

A second alleged incident occurred roughly a week later. While she was in Garcia’s office making a phone call, she claims he exposed himself and initiated another coerced sexual act. She also reported that he used his cellphone to record part of the encounter.

The woman told detectives that she was paralyzed by fear, particularly given the therapist’s prior knowledge of her trauma history—information she had disclosed in confidence during therapy sessions.

Police say several women corroborated the victims’ accounts.

Garcia was arrested on Tuesday at 4850 NE Second Ave. per his arrest affidavit. The address matches that of Concept House, a rehabilitation center specializing in addiction treatment. He has been charged with three felony counts of a psychotherapist engaging in sex with a client.

He remained in custody at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Wednesday morning.

Detectives encourage anyone with additional information or experiences to contact the Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

By MILENA MALAVER/Miami Herald

