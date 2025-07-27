Zoo Miami’s iconic ‘Lion King’ Jabari euthanized at 17 years old.

MIAMI (MH) — Jabari wasn’t just any old lion at Zoo Miami. He broke records, sired many children, became a local favorite and lived exponentially longer than his kin in the wild.

After traveling from the Midwest to Miami when he was just a cub 17 years ago, Jabari was euthanized Friday afternoon, succumbing to his battle with arthritis. At 17 years old, he exceeded the normal lifespan of a wild male lion, which rarely live past the age of 12, Zoo Miami said in a statemen

Jabari first arrived at the zoo in November 2008, along with his brother, Kwame, from the Racine Zoo in Wisconsin. Before their arrival, lions had been absent from Zoo Miami for nearly seven years.

A true “Lion King,” Jabari was the only adult lion in Zoo Miami’s history to lead a pride and share a habitat with an adult female and cubs, some of whom were his. The historic feat garnered him thousands of fans who saw him and his pride in a rare sight.

Zoo Miami says goodbye to Jabari, a beloved lion who lived 17 years and led a pride. (Ron Magill Zoo Miami)

While he was receiving treatment, his mobility issues progressively worsened. Zookeepers said he was no longer comfortable.

“With all treatment options exhausted and no other path available for a cure or relief, the very difficult decision was made to euthanize him [Friday],” the zoo said.

Two adult 8-year-old male lions, Jabari (left) and Kwame (right), fight to determine the hierarchy between them as they were introduced to two females in the lion exhibit for the first time in 2016. They are brothers, and after several confrontations, Jabari established himself as the dominant male. Soon after, tempers calmed and they now accept each other’s presence, enabling Zoo Miami to be one of the less than a handful of zoos in the country to successfully exhibit a coalition of adult males with females in a single exhibit. (Ron Magill Zoo Miami)

Lions are classified as “threatened” in the wild, according to Zoo Miami, and are greatly affected by habitat loss and human conflict, as they share over 50% of their home in the wild with people. Zoo Miami funds Lion Landscapes, which helps protect wild lions, and works with other zoos and aquariums to save them and other animals from extinction.

Flamingo chick hatches

While Zoo Miami is saying goodbye to one old friend, keepers also announced Friday that one of four flamingo chicks has hatched. The Caribbean flamingo was artificially incubated for 28 days to avoid South Florida’s extreme weather and predators. The three other eggs are still incubating.

A Caribbean flamingo has hatched at Zoo Miami. Three other eggs are still incubating. (Ron Magill Zoo Miami)

It’s still unknown if the chick is a boy or a girl, but its parents are a 22-year-old female and a 10-year-old male.

Zookeepers are currently feeding and attending to the chick, but when it develops its “full feathering,” it will be introduced to the flock and can be seen by guests.

The Caribbean or American flamingo is one of the largest and most brightly colored of all the flamingo species. It ranges from Mexico through the Caribbean and into South America. They feed on algae and a variety of aquatic invertebrates, which is where they get their salmon pink color.

A Caribbean flamingo has hatched at Zoo Miami. Three other eggs are still incubating. (Ron Magill Zoo Miami)

By DEVOUN CETOUTE/Miami Herald

