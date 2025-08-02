Man in wheelchair killed in motorcycle crash in Miami

MIAMI —A man in a wheelchair was killed after being struck by a motorcyclist Friday night in Northwest Miami, officials said.

The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. near Northwest 17th Avenue and 53rd Street. Miami police responded to the scene where the man had been hit by a motorcycle.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the 60-year-old man was in traumatic cardiac arrest and was transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died

The 40-year-old motorcyclist was also taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he was listed in stable condition.

The names of the two individuals involved in the crash have not been released by authorities.