Slide breaks on Miami’s Icon of the Seas ship, causing injuries.

MIAMI — A passenger aboard the world’s largest cruise ship had a frightening surprise when part of a water slide he was riding broke off, causing injuries, Royal Caribbean has confirmed.

“Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide,” Royal Caribbean Group said in a statement to the Miami Herald. “The guest is being treated for his injuries. The water slide is closed for the remainder of the sailing pending an investigation.”

Icon of the Seas. Water slide breaks #iconoftheseas pic.twitter.com/AfCDSbjQlg — Jim Muldoon (@jimmuldoon) August 7, 2025

Cellphone footage posted to X shows the tense moments following the incident aboard the Icon of the Seas. Onlookers can be seen staring up at the broken slide as water poured out. Several shouted for the ride to be stopped.

“Oh my God, someone just fell out of the slide,” the person taking the video said.

The Icon of the Seas departed from Miami Saturday and is currently in CocoCay, Bahamas, according to CruiseMapper. The cruise ship is expected to return to Miami tomorrow.

Last month, a 35-year-old South African crew member aboard the ship fatally stabbed a 28-year-old female colleague before jumping overboard near the Bahamas, where he was later found dead.

By MILENA MALAVER/Miami Herald

Read more