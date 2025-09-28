Indiana Fever force decisive semifinals Game 5 with 90-83 win over Las Vegas Aces

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana Fever have more fight left in them, pushing the Las Vegas Aces to a decisive Game 5 after a 90-83 win in Game 4 of their semifinal series on Sunday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana was in the driver’s seat for much of the game, and while it never built a huge lead, the Fever managed to keep momentum on their side behind huge efforts from Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Odyssey Sims.

Former South Carolina Gamecocks A’ja Wilson and Boston put on a show, with this year’s MVP putting up a game-high 31 points, but it was Boston’s Herculean effort that ensured the Fever’s season wouldn’t end Sunday. Boston broke out with a double-double (24 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists) after not having scored more than 12 points in this series’ first three games.

The @IndianaFever force a Game 5 as they defeat the Las Vegas Aces 90-83 👐



▪️Kelsey Mitchell: 25 PTS | 3 REB | 4 AST

▪️Aliyah Boston: 24 PTS | 14 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLKS

➡️Boston joins Tamika Catchings (2x) as the second player in franchise history to record 20+… pic.twitter.com/YDt1AoEYTq — WNBA (@WNBA) September 28, 2025

The ever-consistent Mitchell added 25 points, while Sims, who joined Indiana in August on a seven-day contract amid the team’s injury struggles, scored 18. Lexie Hull added seven points and four steals.

The Fever handily won the rebound battle 34-22, but the biggest disparity was in fouls — Indiana went to the line 34 times compared to Las Vegas’ 11. As officiating continues to be a storyline throughout these semifinal series, Aces coach Becky Hammon clearly felt that impact in her postgame press conference. The same crew that officiated Friday night’s Minnesota Lynx-Phoenix Mercury Game 3 manned Game 4 in Indianapolis.

The second half of the game was clearly more physical, and Indiana took an eight-point lead into the third quarter, which they never relinquished. Wilson scored 10 straight for the Aces in the third, but Las Vegas couldn’t keep that momentum going. Jackie Young scored 18 points, while Chelsea Gray put up 12; they each had nine rebounds.

Wilson also kept writing her name in the WNBA history books, passing Maya Moore for fourth all time in playoff field goals made, behind only Diana Taurasi, DeWanna Bonner and Candace Parker. Wilson also moved up the list of all-time playoff rebounds, passing Jonquel Jones’ 484. Bonner, Parker, Tamika Catchings (who was watching courtside at Gainbridge) and Rebekkah Brunson top that list.

No matter how they did it, the Fever being on the brink of the WNBA Finals is remarkable, especially looking at the players in street clothes on their bench: Caitlin Clark, Syndney Colson, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby all suffered season-ending injuries. But the Aces will aim to spoil their hopes and make it back to the Finals for the first time since they won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

The winner-take-all Game 5 is Tuesday night back in Las Vegas, with the winner advancing to the WNBA Finals, which begin on Friday night.

St. Thomas’ Aliyah Boston after the playoff victory tonight.

By Yahoo! Sports

