Miami-Dade firefighters save four from capsized boat off Haulover Inlet

Miami-Dade firefighters rescued four people from the ocean Sunday afternoon after their boat capsized, the department said.

The department’s Fireboat 21 found the overturned 25-foot boat around 4 p.m. about seven miles off shore of Haulover Inlet.

Firefighters brought all of the passengers on to their boat and took them back to shore. No one was injured, according to the department.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue stressed the importance of boaters checking weather conditions before heading out and to have a VHF radio tuned to channel 16, which is the quickest way to call for help on the water.

By DAVID GOODHUE/Miami Herald

