Explosive ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ reunion takes a wild turn

We can’t keep up with all the boiling hot tea on “Real Housewives of Miami” anymore. There is just soooo much to unpack. But we’ll try.

On Thursday night, the second part of the three-part reunion, the room was still reeling from the bombshell dropped by Julia Lemigova, who is married to tennis star Martina Navratilova.

Lemigova revealed the reason for her rift with Adriana de Moura was they had “slept together” during a cast trip to the Hamptons in 2021. Why the ex-beauty queen let the cat out of the bag was de Moura had been holding the sizzling secret over her head, so Lemigova beat her to the punch.

De Moura initially denied the claim but later backpedaled, swearing she wouldn’t have blabbed because she’s not “that person,” aka a homewrecker.

Aghast, the other Housewives wanted more details, as did Bravo ringleader Andy Cohen. De Moura delivered, admitting they did indeed hook up, though the term she used isn’t fit for a family newspaper.

Then de Moura decided to drop a few bombshells of her own, accusing her former bestie of not just cheating with her but with two men. One was a “Haitian mortician,” whom she alleged Lemigova gifted a coffee machine (more on this later) and a cop.

“I shared with Adriana in confidence my certain situations that I had,” Lemigova admitted and alluded to Navratilova being semi aware.

Apparently, whatever the estranged friends had was more than physical. At one point, de Moura’s calms down and presents Lemigova with a mysterious box. Inside was a large, red object that turned out to be creepily symbolic.

“I gave you my heart,” said the Brazilian art dealer, tearing up. “I loved you with all my heart. Now you can keep it.”

Lemigova responded, “I gave you my heart too.”

By Friday, de Moura was back to her old snarky ways, posting a meme of a coffeemaker.

“When people try to spill the tea but aren’t ready for the brew…” read the caption.

Sigh. Part 2’s drama is currently streaming on Peacock. As for Part 3 next Thursday? We have no idea what to expect (maybe the mortician will pop up?). At least we’ll know to double our blood pressure meds and keep a score card handy.

By MADELEINE MARR/Miami Herald

Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City.

