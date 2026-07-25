COMMUNITY OUTCRY: Virgin Islands Readers Demand Audits, ‘Jail Time’ Following VIHFA Whistleblower Allegations

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — A wave of public indignation swept across social media over the last 24 hours as Virgin Islands residents weighed in on the ongoing whistleblower litigation surrounding the V.I. Housing Finance Authority (VIHFA).

The legal action—filed on behalf of former VIHFA Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Berry by prominent local attorney Lee Rohn—alleges widespread procurement irregularities, unchecked spending, and retaliatory termination. The revelations have struck a raw nerve among residents long frustrated by institutional dysfunction and stalled recovery projects.

‘Eagles vs. Chickens’: Public Rallies Behind Whistleblower

Commenters overwhelmingly lauded Berry’s willingness to challenge top agency management, portraying her actions as a rare display of public integrity.

“Hats off to Dr. Berry for her courage, morality, standing on truth and decency! In a land of chickens she chose to be an Eagle,” wrote local commenter Leah Webster.

Others pointed to the potential federal mechanics behind the filing, noting that federal whistleblower protections and qui tam frameworks allow insiders to expose mismanagement of public funds.

A Pattern of Contracting Troubles

The intense public reaction comes amid broader judicial scrutiny facing the housing authority. Savvy local readers were quick to draw parallels between Berry’s allegations and other high-profile court actions, including Gandee & Associates, Inc. v. VIHFA, a federal lawsuit alleging favoritism, bid discrepancies, and inflated contract awards within the same agency.

For many residents, the administrative logjam at VIHFA carries real-world risks as the territory navigates Atlantic hurricane season.

“& the islanders have to pay the price, God forbid any one of the predicted hurricanes hit the VI!?!?!” posted commenter Vivian Carrion.

Demands for Forensic Audits and Accountability

Across dozens of shared posts and public threads, the consensus among readers was clear: informal resignations are no longer enough. Calls for comprehensive forensic audits into agency heads and potential federal prosecution dominated the discussion.

“Need to ALL demand prison time for ALL involved… If not…. It will NEVER stop!” insisted commenter Don Kimbro.

As federal and local court dockets move forward, the overwhelming public response signals that Virgin Islanders are paying close attention to every legal maneuver—and demanding full transparency for every taxpayer dollar allocated to territorial recovery.