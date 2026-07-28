ESCAPED SUSPECT SURRENDERS: Official Court Records Reveal Dramatic Arrest and Search of St. Croix Residence

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands — Shocking details have emerged regarding the arrest, escape, and ultimate surrender of Samuel Rivera Jr., according to a Probable Cause Fact Sheet filed on July 28, 2026, in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands (Division of St. Croix).

The filing, submitted by VIPD Officer Jonah Smith and Assistant Attorney General Jasmine A. Griffin, Esq., outlines a dramatic series of events that began with a ShotSpotter alert in Estate Richmond over the weekend and concluded with an island-wide manhunt.

The ShotSpotter Alert & Initial Confrontation

According to court documents, the incident began on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at approximately 6:46 PM, when 911 dispatchers directed Officer Smith to investigate reports of gunshots near the Ebenezer Methodist Church in Estate Richmond. The report was backed by the ShotSpotter System, which registered active gunfire in the immediate area.

Upon arriving at 7:13 PM, Officer Smith observed two men standing on the public roadway. While one individual complied with orders to get on the ground, Officer Smith recognized the lighter-skinned male with blondish hair as Samuel Rivera Jr.

Court documents state that Rivera walked toward a nearby house, picked up a black pistol from a table, and attempted to conceal it under a shirt. When Officer Smith drew his service weapon and ordered him to drop it, Rivera allegedly shouted, “This is not a gun, this is my shirt, this is my shirt!” before fleeing into a nearby yellow and white residence equipped with anti-burglary bars.

Standoff, Arrest, and ‘Ghost Gun’ Seizure

Rivera exited the home shortly after, carrying a black-handled kitchen knife with a chrome blade. After several commands, Rivera dropped the knife and began recording the officer on his mobile phone.

Sergeant Luis Casanova arrived on the scene in Unit PD-339 to assist. Despite active physical resistance from Rivera, officers successfully handcuffed him at approximately 7:15 PM.

During a check of the surrounding area, officers found spent shell casings inside a boat parked on the public roadway—a vessel Rivera repeatedly told officers he had used to travel from St. Thomas earlier that day. A check with the VIPD Firearms Bureau confirmed that Rivera is not licensed to carry or possess firearms in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Magistrate Judge Christopher Timmons Sr. approved a telephonic search warrant for Rivera’s residence at Plot #194 Estate Richmond late Sunday night. Upon executing the search, authorities uncovered an extensive array of illegal weapons and ammunition:

A 9mm “Ghost Gun” (an untraceable polymer 80 receiver frame with no serial number) equipped with a full-auto gear switch on the rear slide.

(an untraceable polymer 80 receiver frame with no serial number) equipped with a on the rear slide. An extended 31-capacity magazine loaded with 20 live rounds (plus 1 in the chamber).

loaded with 20 live rounds (plus 1 in the chamber). A secondary 9mm magazine loaded with 18 rounds, along with 3 empty magazines of various calibers.

Additional 9mm live rounds in the northern bedroom.

An un-serialized revolver found on a bed in the southern bedroom.

Hospital Escape & Island-Wide Manhunt

After being taken into custody and brought to the Ancilmo Marshall Command Police Station, Rivera complained of severe chest pain. Emergency Medical Technicians and police officers transported him to the Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital for medical evaluation.

However, after being treated and informed he was formally under arrest, Rivera made a daring break for freedom. While still in handcuffs, Rivera escaped from officers outside the hospital, prompting a immediate island-wide police search and an All-Points Bulletin (APB).

Surrender and Pending Court Appearance

The 24-hour manhunt came to an end on Monday, July 27, 2026, at approximately 4:30 PM, when Rivera walked into the Ancilmo Marshall Command Police Station and surrendered himself to desk officer Sgt. Cynthia St. Luce.

Rivera was subsequently processed at the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station, where his bail was set at $50,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Rivera faces seven criminal charges stemming from the incident:

Carrying of Firearms; Openly or Concealed (14 V.I.C. § 2253(a)) Possession or Sale of Ammunition (14 V.I.C. § 2256(a)) Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (14 V.I.C. § 625(b)) Aiming or Discharging a Firearm (23 V.I.C. § 479(a)) Escape from Jail or Custody of Officer (14 V.I.C. § 661(1)) Disobeying Orders of Police/Fire Official (14 V.I.C. § 883) Interfering with an Officer (14 V.I.C. § 1508)

Court records also note that Rivera has a prior conviction for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and was already awaiting court disposition on previous charges of Attempted First-Degree Murder and Mayhem dating back to 2022.

Rivera’s Advice of Rights hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 9:00 AM before the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands in Kingshill.