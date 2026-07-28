FDA Issues Class II Recall For Nearly 1 Million Bottles Of Heart And Kidney Medications Distributed Nationwide

FDA Issues Class II Recall For Nearly 1 Million Bottles Of Heart And Kidney Medications Distributed Nationwide

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — Federal health authorities are alerting Virgin Islands residents and local healthcare providers that California-based pharmaceutical manufacturer Amgen Inc. has voluntarily recalled nearly 1 million bottles of critical heart and kidney medications distributed nationwide, following reports of foreign contamination on tablet surfaces.

The recall involves nearly 935,000 bottles of Corlanor (ivabradine), a widely prescribed heart failure medication, as well as thousands of bottles of Sensipar (cinacalcet hydrochloride), which treats secondary hyperparathyroidism in chronic kidney disease patients undergoing dialysis.

According to notices from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and state pharmacy boards, the voluntary recall was triggered after unexpected foreign material was discovered on the coating of tablets within reserve samples. Out of an abundance of caution, Amgen pulled all unexpired lots packaged in the affected facility.

The affected medications were distributed across the United States and territories between October 28, 2021, and December 30, 2025.

Recalled Medication Details Corlanor (ivabradine): 5 mg tablets (14-count and 60-count bottles) and 7.5 mg tablets (60-count bottles).

5 mg tablets (14-count and 60-count bottles) and 7.5 mg tablets (60-count bottles). Sensipar (cinacalcet): 30 mg, 60 mg, and 90 mg tablets (30-count bottles).

Low Clinical Risk, But Caution Advised

The FDA has classified the action as a Class II recall. By federal standards, a Class II designation means exposure to the product may cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences, but the probability of serious adverse outcomes is considered low.

To date, no adverse health events, patient complaints, or injury reports related to the recalled batches have been submitted to the manufacturer or the FDA.

What USVI Patients Should Do

Territory health officials and pharmacy boards advise local patients taking Corlanor or Sensipar not to stop taking their prescribed medication abruptly, as stopping heart or kidney treatments can pose immediate health risks.

Instead, patients in St. Thomas, St. Croix, and St. John are urged to: