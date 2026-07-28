VIPD SEEKS PUBLIC’S HELP: 27-Year-Old Abassi Boston Wanted in Connection With St. Croix Homicide

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk
ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands — The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) is asking for the public’s urgent assistance in locating 27-year-old Abassi Boston, who is wanted in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation.
According to a wanted poster issued by the VIPD Forensic/Identification Section (CR No. 26XP07215), Boston is sought for questioning regarding a murder on St. Croix.
Authorities have released the following identifying details for the suspect:
- Name: Abassi Boston
- Aliases: “Bloody Bear” and “Bassi”
- Age: 27 (Date of Birth: November 2, 1998)
- Place of Birth: St. Croix
- Physical Description: Black male, 6’1” tall, weighing approximately 250 lbs., with brown eyes, a brown complexion, and dreadlocks.
- Areas Frequently Visited: Castle Coakley and Sion Hill, St. Croix.
Public Safety Warning
Law enforcement officials advise members of the public not to approach Boston if seen. Anyone who spots him or has information regarding his current location is urged to immediately contact emergency services or police investigators.
The VIPD also reminds the community that aiding a fugitive is a serious offense. Harboring, concealing, transporting, or assisting a wanted individual to evade law enforcement is a criminal offense and will lead to prosecution and criminal charges.
How to Provide Tips
Anyone with information regarding Abassi Boston’s whereabouts can contact:
- Emergency: Call 911 immediately.
- VIPD CIB Direct Line: Call (340) 778-2211, ext. 6041.
- Anonymous Tip Line: Submit a 100% anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers USVI by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or reporting online.