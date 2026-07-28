VIPD SEEKS PUBLIC’S HELP: 27-Year-Old Abassi Boston Wanted in Connection With St. Croix Homicide

VIPD SEEKS PUBLIC’S HELP: 27-Year-Old Abassi Boston Wanted in Connection With St. Croix Homicide

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands — The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) is asking for the public’s urgent assistance in locating 27-year-old Abassi Boston, who is wanted in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation.

According to a wanted poster issued by the VIPD Forensic/Identification Section (CR No. 26XP07215), Boston is sought for questioning regarding a murder on St. Croix.

Authorities have released the following identifying details for the suspect:

Name: Abassi Boston

Abassi Boston Aliases: “Bloody Bear” and “Bassi”

“Bloody Bear” and “Bassi” Age: 27 (Date of Birth: November 2, 1998)

27 (Date of Birth: November 2, 1998) Place of Birth: St. Croix

St. Croix Physical Description: Black male, 6’1” tall, weighing approximately 250 lbs., with brown eyes, a brown complexion, and dreadlocks.

Black male, 6’1” tall, weighing approximately 250 lbs., with brown eyes, a brown complexion, and dreadlocks. Areas Frequently Visited: Castle Coakley and Sion Hill, St. Croix.

Public Safety Warning

Law enforcement officials advise members of the public not to approach Boston if seen. Anyone who spots him or has information regarding his current location is urged to immediately contact emergency services or police investigators.

The VIPD also reminds the community that aiding a fugitive is a serious offense. Harboring, concealing, transporting, or assisting a wanted individual to evade law enforcement is a criminal offense and will lead to prosecution and criminal charges.

How to Provide Tips

Anyone with information regarding Abassi Boston’s whereabouts can contact: