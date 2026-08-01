Moderate Earthquake and Aftershock Shake Waters North of St. Thomas

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A moderate 4.93 magnitude earthquake struck waters north of the U.S. Virgin Islands on Saturday afternoon, followed shortly by a 4.00 magnitude aftershock, according to seismic tracking network reports.

The initial tremor occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. local time, centered in the Sombrero Seismic Zone, roughly 29 miles north of Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas. Minutes later, a 4.00 magnitude aftershock was registered in the same vicinity.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries across the territory.

Emergency Response and Community Impact

The Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency (VITEMA) issued a public request calling on residents across St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. John, and Water Island to report whether they felt the tremors.

Emergency management officials are asking the public to detail:

Location: Which island they were on during the shaking.

Which island they were on during the shaking. Timing: The precise time the movement was noticed.

The precise time the movement was noticed. Intensity: The strength and duration of the shaking, ranging from light vibrations to heavy jolts.

Regional Tectonic Context

The Sombrero Seismic Zone, located along the active boundary between the North American and Caribbean tectonic plates, frequently experiences minor to moderate seismic activity.

Local authorities continue to monitor the area for additional aftershocks and urge residents to remain prepared and monitor official communications for safety updates.