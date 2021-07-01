At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

1 Man Dies When Forklift Flips Over At Frechman’s Reef On Saturday: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating how an industrial truck accident claimed the life of a forklift operator at a St. Thomas resort early Saturday morning.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a call of an overturned work vehicle at the Frenchman’s Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort, also indicating that the operator was trapped in it at 8:47 a.m. Saturday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers traveled to the resort and found the vehicle, a heavy-duty forklift, in the delivery driveway of the hotel on its left side, according to the VIPD.

“The operator, a Caucasian male, was trapped and unresponsive under the cab area of the forklift. Emergency Medical Technicians on the scene concluded that the operator had no signs of life,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The identity of the operator is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin by the VIPD.”

This incident is being investigated by the VIPD Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program Unit. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact police by calling 911 or the VIPD MCSAP Unit at (340) 774-2211.

