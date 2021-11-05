St. Croix Man Surrenders To Police After Learning He’s Wanted For Check Kiting: VIPD

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man surrendered himself to police after learning that an arrest warrant had been issued in his name for check kiting, authorities said.

Springer, 46, of Catherine’s Rest, was arrested 8:11 a.m. Thursday and charged with obtaining money by false pretense, criminally influenced and corrupt organization, forgery, drawing and delivering worthless documents, grand larceny and making fraudulent claims upon the government, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Springer – falsely claiming to be a contractor in March of 2007 — allegedly obtained money from three different individuals, totaling over $77,000,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Officers with the VIPD’s Economic Crime Unit executed the arrest of Springer yesterday afternoon, according to Derima.

Bail for Springer was set at $75,000, Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the V.I. Bureau of Corrections, pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.