Health Department Confirms 110th COVID-19 Death In The Territory

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Department of Health has confirmed the 110th death related to COVID-19 in the territory since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The deceased is a 77-year-old man on St. Croix, according to Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion speaking at Government House’s COVID-19 update this afternoon.

“The entire Department of Health family joins me in sending our prayers and heartfelt condolences to the family that lost a loved one,” Encarnacion said. “The 110th death occurred last week, Thursday March 17th. Although our cases are far better than what they were before in January and February and we are experiencing much fewer deaths due to COVID-19 — we are still in a pandemic. And thus we cannot become complacent. As long as we have active cases in our community and in our territory, we remain at risk — and that is each and every one of us. The 77-year-old’s death last week is a stark reminder that the virus still poses a real threat to many of our most vulnerable community members.”

The Department continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19. Please continue to follow these precautionary measures: practice social distancing, wear a mask when in company of others outside of those in your household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly, and wash your hands often with soap and warm water.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death. To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, please call (340) 777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines(link is external). Walk-ins are also accepted at our Community Vaccination Centers.

St. Croix’s Community Vaccination Center is located at the Nissan Center on St. Croix which is in La Grande Princesse, adjacent to the Honda Dealership and The Paint Shop, on the same side of the street as Food Town.

On St. Thomas the Community Vaccination Center is located at the Community Health Clinic on the 2nd floor at the Schneider Regional Medical Center.

To report a suspected case of COVID-19, please call (340) 712-6299 or (340) 776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911.

For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.