Pedestrian Suffers ‘Life-Threatening’ Injuries After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Him

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating after a full-size pickup truck crashed into a pedestrian west of Five Corners, leaving the man with life threatening injuries on Friday night.

Traffic Investigation Bureau (TIB) officers were notified by the 911 Emergency Call Center to investigate a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the eastbound lane of Northside Road Route 75 near Quality Grocery & Deli in Estate La Grande Princesse, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Photo by VIPD

Upon TIB officers’ arrival at the scene, they observed a male individual. laying on the northern edge of the eastbound lane and sidewalk, according to the VIPD. The vehicle involved, a Toyota Tundra, was parked in front of Quality Grocery store northeast of the pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the Pedestrian, was in the vicinity of Plot 21-C La Grande Princesse and was crossing the roadway from north to south, police said. The driver was heading eastbound when the vehicle struck the pedestrian.

“The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries to the face and head,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

The victim was transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital where he is receiving medical treatment for injuries to the face and head, according to Dratte.

This case remains open and under active investigation by the TIB.