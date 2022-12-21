Illegal Trinidad & Tobago Man Gets 20 Years For Coaxing Teen Girls To Send Him Nude Pics

MIAMI — A Florida resident who pretended to be a teenage boy to get a 13-year-old girl in South Carolina to send him nude videos of herself was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release on charges of production of child sexual exploitation material.

Beginning in 2020, Olinto “Olintonaruto” Lynch communicated with at least two 13-year-old girls on a social media app. Lynch told the girls he was a teenager and used sexually charged conversations to request things from them. He promised gifts and preyed upon their troubled lives. His relationship with one of the girls lasted more than a year and he even drove to South Carolina to meet her. The second relationship lasted several weeks and he convinced the girl to produce images and inappropriate videos. This stopped when the second child’s mother uncovered the conversations and reported Lynch’s social media profile to the FBI.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Lynch’s social media account as well as his Lake Worth residence. There it was discovered that he was from Trinidad & Tobago and had been residing illegally in the United States since March 2020. Agents found sexual exploitation videos of the second girl on his phone, to which he confessed.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and acting Special Agent in Charge Robert M. DeWitt, FBI Miami, announced the guilty plea.

FBI West Palm Beach investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Schiller prosecuted it. Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Stone is handling asset forfeiture.

