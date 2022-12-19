Police Investigating Shooting At Chicken ‘n Bowling On Sunday

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Virgin Islands Police are investigating after detectives were dispatched to the Schneider Regional Medical Center Emergency Room in St. Thomas concerning a possible gunshot victim at that location on Sunday.

Police met with a Black male who was being treated by Emergency Room Physicians for a gunshot wound that occurred while near Chicken n’ Bowling at Al Cohen’s Plaza, according to the VIPD.

Chicken’n Bowling at Al Cohen’s Plaza in St. Thomas.

The victim was transported to the St. Thomas hospital via a private vehicle to seek medical attention due to his injuries, police said.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB).

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau Detective S. Rhymer or Detective R. Velazquez at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.